Global HSS Metal Cutting Tools Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HSS Metal Cutting Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HSS Metal Cutting Tools estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Milling Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drilling Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGRThe HSS Metal Cutting Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Tapping Tools Segment to Record 7.5% CAGRIn the global Tapping Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$638.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$707.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Addison & Co., Ltd.

Aloris Tool Technology Co., Inc.

BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling, Inc.

Bohler Edelstahl GmbH & Co. KG

Bohler-Uddeholm

DeWALT

Dormer Pramet

Erasteel SAS

Greenfield Industries, Inc.

Guhring KG

Jore Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

LMT Onsrud LP

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Niagara Cutter LLC

Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.

OSG Corporation

RTS Cutting Tools, Inc.

Sandvik Coromant AB

Schmolz + Bickenbach AG

Shanghai Tool Works Co., Ltd.

Somta Tools (Pty) Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sutton Tools Pty Ltd.

TDC Cutting Tools Inc.

Tiangong International Co., Ltd.

TIVOLY S. A.

Triumph Twist Drills

Viking Drill and Tool

Walter AG

YG-1 Tool Company

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

HSS Metal Cutting Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ass4s8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hss-metal-cutting-tools-industry-2020-to-2027---market-trajectory--analytics-301157215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets