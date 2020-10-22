Global HR Research® Named To Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings For Eleventh Straight Year Thanks To New Products, Partnerships, And Pandemic Support

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR) has received the 2020 HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings award for pre-employment screening for the eleventh consecutive year. Once again, this award reflects GHRR's obsession with customer service and industry-leading innovation in background screening technology, data, and business analytics.

Being included in the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings is an earned achievement based on client feedback through annual survey responses. HR professionals rely on Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for inside information on the methodologies of top-ranked screening companies. Customers rank results in three categories:

Breadth of service - Global HR Research offers an industry-leading product line for its clients and their candidates. Size of deals - Undeniably, some of America's largest employers choose GHRR because its technology delivers the enterprise-level features, reporting, and security they require from a screening provider. Customer service - Some screening providers put profits ahead of customer satisfaction, but GHRR has always been customer-centric and will continue to invest in ensuring that its customers and their candidates have the best experience available in the market.

"We're obsessed with customer satisfaction. GHRR continues to focus on expanding our already award-winning capabilities to enhance the candidate experience and provide better customer and candidate insights. Honestly, I'm thrilled to see that our hard work and dedication continue to be rewarded." - Brandon Phillips, President & CEO

GHRR has made many noteworthy improvements in 2020 to help accelerate, simplify, and specialize the screening process for clients and candidates. New services include the following:

GHRR helps clients navigate the COVID-19 crisis with up-to-date information on trends and best practices and with a free state-by-state guide to reopening post pandemic.

The company has a more robust compliance rules engine to drive federal and state forms automation.

Two key industry integrations are a preferred partnership with HealthcareSource, America's leading applicant tracking system for healthcare organizations, and direct integration with iCIMS, a leading enterprise recruitment platform.

GHRR now offers electronic DOT application and verification capabilities for the transportation industry and automated healthcare sanctions and e-reference solutions for healthcare providers.

On top of an enduring reputation for exceptional customer service and innovative screening technology, 2020 has been another year of enhancements and industry excellence for Global HR Research, one deserving of an eleventh Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings award.

About Global HR Research:Global HR Research ( www.GHRR.com), the home of Clairiti ™ screening technology, combines advanced background screening solutions, data, and business analytics to deliver better background screening programs to thousands of customers and their candidates. A leading provider in the healthcare industry, its services include, but are not limited to, occupational health; fingerprint solutions; drug testing; healthcare sanctions; medical staff screening solutions; and professional license verification, expiration, and monitoring solutions. Senior management has a combined seventy years in HR-related business activities. Representing Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Fortune 1000 organizations as well as many of the world's largest privately held companies, GHRR offers the best background screening, drug testing, and assessment solutions in the industry, enabling companies to efficiently and economically assess, screen, and hire the best candidates. GHRR continually strives to add smart technology and advanced solutions and has an industry-leading client-support team. GHRR helps businesses make the right investment in their most prized asset, their employees.

