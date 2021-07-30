Global Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market- Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Is Poised To Grow By Usd 1.14 Billion during 2020-2024, Progressing At A Cagr Of about 5% During The Forecast Period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download: Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis on Customer Landscape Matrix
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in overall operational costs.
The hotel and hospitality management software market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the rise in cloud integration as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Covers the Following Areas:
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market SizingHotel and Hospitality Management Software Market ForecastHotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- NEC Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sabre GLBL Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Emotion Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis:The global emotion analytics market has the potential to grow by USD 2.5 billion. The growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period, and the market will grow at a CAGR of around 17%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report Global Live Chat Software Market:Technavio's market research analysts predict the global live chat software market to grow steadily during the forecast period and post a CAGR of almost 8% by 2020. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
2.1 Preface
Market definition
Exhibit 11: Years in consideration
2.2 Preface
Objectives
Notes and caveats
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 12: Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: Market landscape
Market ecosystem
Exhibit 13: Global software market
Exhibit 14: Segments of global software market
Market Characteristics
Exhibit 15: Market characteristics
Exhibit 16: Market characteristics analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Exhibit 17: Market segments
PART 04: Market sizing
Market definition
Exhibit 18: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 19: Market size 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 20: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 21: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
PART 05: Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis 2019
Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2024
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
Exhibit 29: Market condition - Five forces 2019
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment
Based on deployment, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into On-premises and SaaS-based.
The 2 segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. On-premises constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was saas-based. The 2019 market position of none of the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of 2 segments will change by 2024, this indicates that the market composition will see significant changes.
Buy the full hotel and hospitality management software market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Market segmentation by deployment
Exhibit 30: Deployment - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
Comparison by deployment
Exhibit 31: Comparison by type
Exhibit 32: Comparison_3
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 33: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 34: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 35: SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 36: SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Market opportunity by deployment
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: Customer landscape
Exhibit 38: Customer landscape
Exhibit 39: Customer landscape analysis
PART 08: Geographic landscape
By geography, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America.
The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Europe ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, 3 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of 2 regions will change by 2024.
Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.
Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
Geographic comparison
Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
Exhibit 42: Comparison_5
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 44: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)
Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Key leading countries
Exhibit 53: Key leading countries
Exhibit 54: Country_Legend_16
Market opportunity
Exhibit 55: Market opportunity
PART 09: Decision framework
Exhibit 56: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Rise in cloud integration
Increasing demand for social interaction
Growing adoption by small-scale hotel and hospitality providers
PART 12: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape analysis
Competitive scenario
PART 13: Vendor analysis
Vendors covered
Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
Exhibit 62: Vendor_analysis1
Vendor classification
Exhibit 63: Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors
Amadeus IT Group SA
Overview
Business segments
Key offerings
Cisco Systems Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Honeywell International Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Johnson Controls International Plc
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
NEC Corp.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Oracle Corp.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Sabre GLBL Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Salesforce.com Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Schneider Electric SE
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
Siemens AG
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
PART 14: Appendix
Research methodology
Exhibit 124: Research framework
Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 126: Information sources
List of abbreviations
Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 128: Definition of market positioning of vendors
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43784
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hotel-and-hospitality-management-software-market--amadeus-it-group-sa-cisco-systems-inc-honeywell-international-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301344858.html
SOURCE Technavio