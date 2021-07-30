Global Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market- Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Is Poised To Grow By Usd 1.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Is Poised To Grow By Usd 1.14 Billion during 2020-2024, Progressing At A Cagr Of about 5% During The Forecast Period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in overall operational costs.

The hotel and hospitality management software market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the rise in cloud integration as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Covers the Following Areas:

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market SizingHotel and Hospitality Management Software Market ForecastHotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amadeus IT Group SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

2.1 Preface

Market definition

Exhibit 11: Years in consideration

2.2 Preface

Objectives

Notes and caveats

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 12: Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: Market landscape

Market ecosystem

Exhibit 13: Global software market

Exhibit 14: Segments of global software market

Market Characteristics

Exhibit 15: Market characteristics

Exhibit 16: Market characteristics analysis

Market segmentation analysis

Exhibit 17: Market segments

PART 04: Market sizing

Market definition

Exhibit 18: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 19: Market size 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 21: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

PART 05: Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis 2019

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2024

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Market condition - Five forces 2019

PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment

Based on deployment, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into On-premises and SaaS-based.

The 2 segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. On-premises constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was saas-based. The 2019 market position of none of the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of 2 segments will change by 2024, this indicates that the market composition will see significant changes.

Buy the full hotel and hospitality management software market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

Market segmentation by deployment

Exhibit 30: Deployment - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

Comparison by deployment

Exhibit 31: Comparison by type

Exhibit 32: Comparison_3

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 34: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 35: SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 36: SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Market opportunity by deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: Customer landscape

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

Exhibit 39: Customer landscape analysis

PART 08: Geographic landscape

By geography, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America.

The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Europe ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, 3 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of 2 regions will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Comparison_5

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 44: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

Exhibit 54: Country_Legend_16

Market opportunity

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity

PART 09: Decision framework

Exhibit 56: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Rise in cloud integration

Increasing demand for social interaction

Growing adoption by small-scale hotel and hospitality providers

PART 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape analysis

Competitive scenario

PART 13: Vendor analysis

Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendor_analysis1

Vendor classification

Exhibit 63: Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors

Amadeus IT Group SA

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Cisco Systems Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Honeywell International Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Johnson Controls International Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

NEC Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Oracle Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Salesforce.com Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Schneider Electric SE

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Siemens AG

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

PART 14: Appendix

Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research framework

Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 126: Information sources

List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Definition of market positioning of vendors

