Global Hot Melt Adhesive Markets 2021-2026 - Increased Use Of Hot Melt Adhesives In DIY Activities / Use Of Hot Melt Adhesives In Automobile Industry / Rise In Demand From Construction Industry

The hot melt adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.57% during the forecast period 2020-2026.Hot melt adhesives are witnessing high growth due to the rising demand in packaging, assembly, bookbinding, woodworking, and other applications industries. The high end-user variability of the industry makes the hot melt adhesives market one of the high-growth industries with high opportunities for vendors with different product categories.

APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of the adhesive market due rise in end-user industries that prefer hot melt adhesives due to their longer shelf life. The manufacturing sector is estimated to grow by around 10% over the next 5 years, which is expected to boost the demand for hot melt adhesives across the globe. HOT MELT ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe global hot melt adhesives market research report includes a detailed segmentation by raw material, product form, applications, end-user, distribution, geography. The ongoing trend of eco-friendly products is likely to create more opportunities for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the upcoming years.

Players are continuously focusing on introducing environment-friendly products in the global hot melt adhesives market. EVA hot melt adhesives are flexible and compatible with various other polymers and additives which makes the procedure easy. It is one of the raw materials used in hot melt adhesive that have application in the high-performance packaging industry.Hot melt adhesives also come in pellet form are made up of chemical compounds that help in quick adhesion on permeable and impermeable surfaces. These hot melt adhesives in pellets is available in form of slugs, sachets, firm, powder, and tablets. It is most suitable for application in the manufacturing process where rapid melting is required. The pellets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2020 and 2026.The demand for consumer flexible packaging is high in the food and beverage, healthcare, and pet food segments. The demand for industrial packaging is expected to increase in the pharmaceutical industry due to the robust demand for drugs and PPE manufacturing. The industrial flexible packaging market is expected to witness high growth in the APAC region. There is high market demand in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and New Zealand due to cost-effective labor, growing infrastructure, and established logistics.The industrial end-user of the hot melt adhesives market is expected to witness incremental revenues of USD 3,421.55 million and absolute growth of 39% between 2020 to 2026. The automotive, aerospace, and electronics, are the early adopters of new adhesive technologies as they explore more robust weight-reducing materials. The packaging market in North America is at a mature stage and provides constant demand for hot melt adhesives.

The hot melt adhesives are used in the construction market during the repair and installation of floors, tiles, and ceilings. Residential use of hot melt adhesive includes the individual purchase of adhesives which is used for residential purposes such as DIY and other home improvement activities.The adhesive industry is an offline intensive market that accounts for a significant share of purchasing time and product price. Offline distribution of adhesives is majorly done through wholesalers, distributors, and direct selling.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHYIn North America, the demand for adhesives is majorly driven by the packaging industry and is likely to enable the hot melt adhesives market growth during the forecast period. The US is the highest revenue generator in the region during the forecast period. North America has the highest number of airports, which are currently undergoing infrastructure expansion and modernization, worth more than USD 120 billion. The opportunity in this area alone is expected to provide a major boost to the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPEThe global hot melt adhesives market is highly competitive with global, regional, and local players. Global hot melt adhesive companies have come up with new strategies such as the introduction of new products, marketing, and promotional activities, investing in joint ventures, and following dual-brand strategies in some regions to capture higher shares. Prominent Vendors:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Glue Guns7.3 Impact of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Booming Packaging and Nonwoven Applications8.2 Development of Bio-Based Hot Melt Adhesives8.3 Increased Demand for Polyurethane-Based Hot Melt Adhesives 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increased Use of Hot Melt Adhesives in DIY Activities9.2 Use of Hot Melt Adhesives in Automobile Industry9.3 Rise in Demand from Construction Industry 10 Market Restraints10.1 End-User Variability10.2 Issues Faced in Application of Hot Melt Adhesives

