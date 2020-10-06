Global Hosting Services Markets Report 2020: AT&T, DreamHost, EarthLink, Endurance Technologies, Equinix, GoDaddy, Google, JustHost, Web.com Battle For The $275 Billion Industry
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hosting Services Market to Reach $281.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosting Services estimated at US$125.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Hosting Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- AT&T, Inc.
- DreamHost LLC
- EarthLink, Inc.
- Endurance Technologies Limited
- Equinix, Inc.
- GoDaddy, Inc.
- Google LLC
- JustHost
- Web. com Group, Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hosting Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
- World 15-Year Perspective for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Hosting Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
