Global Hosting Services Markets Report 2020: AT&T, DreamHost, EarthLink, Endurance Technologies, Equinix, GoDaddy, Google, JustHost, Web.com Battle For The $275 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hosting Services Market to Reach $281.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosting Services estimated at US$125.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Hosting Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

