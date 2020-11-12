Global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960981/?utm_source=PRN Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers estimated at US$3.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$938.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$775 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$775 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- DaVita, Inc.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mayo Clinic
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- National Health Service
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960981/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: USA Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 CANADA Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 JAPAN Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 CHINA Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: China Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 EUROPE Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 16: France Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 GERMANY Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ITALY Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 22: UK Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SPAIN Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 RUSSIA Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 INDIA Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: India Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 BRAZIL Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 MEXICO Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ISRAEL Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 AFRICA Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 41Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960981/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hospitals-and-outpatient-care-centers-industry-301171816.html
SOURCE Reportlinker