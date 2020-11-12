Global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960981/?utm_source=PRN Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers estimated at US$3.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$938.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$775 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$775 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DaVita, Inc.

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Kaiser Permanente

Mayo Clinic

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

National Health Service

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: USA Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 CANADA Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 JAPAN Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 CHINA Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: China Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 EUROPE Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 16: France Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 GERMANY Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ITALY Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 22: UK Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SPAIN Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 RUSSIA Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 INDIA Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: India Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 BRAZIL Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 MEXICO Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 ISRAEL Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 AFRICA Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers by Segment - Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Trillion for Years 2012 through 2017 IV. 