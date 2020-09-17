Global Hospitality Tech Leader, Book4Time, Invests In Data Team & New Executive Hires To Increase Market Leadership Position

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Book4Time, the leading wellness and recreation management solution for the hospitality industry continues to innovate and see success and growth in 2020 despite strong headwinds in the industry.

Last month, Book4Time announced one of their largest multi-channel platform upgrades to the product. This included the launch of game-changing features like:

A multi-location, multi-currency KPI reporting and self-service business intelligence solution that helps customers get real-time global insights into their businesses.

An end-to-end contactless guest experience that allows users to book appointments online or on their mobile device, complete digital health questionnaire and waiver forms pre-treatment and check out on their mobile device without having to visit the front desk.

A major User Interface (UI) upgrade to further enhance the ease of use of the product for both businesses and their customers.

With continued product innovation and investments in sales, marketing and customer success, Book4Time has seen consistent growth with new business in ASIAPAC, EMEA and North America. Hotels and resorts are looking to move technology above property into the cloud and offer their guests contactless solutions and gain real-time insights to their business. In the last five months (April - August), the business has continued to experience further growth in its strategic accounts including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons, Accor and Montage and has been able to add 35 new accounts, including some high profile net new competitive replacement MSAs, on top of its backlog of 140 active implementation projects.

"In a time when many of our competitors are downsizing, putting a halt or slowing new feature development and reducing support levels, we've continued to innovate and launch new features and invest in customer success, training and support to help our clients prepare for re-opening in this environment," said Roger Sholanki, Founder and CEO of Book4Time.

Notably, the business recently:

Hired Cynthia Connelly , formerly an Executive Director of Integration and New Openings at Accor as their VP of Customer Success to bolster its industry-leading NPS scores and retention rates

, formerly an Executive Director of Integration and New Openings at Accor as their VP of Customer Success to bolster its industry-leading NPS scores and retention rates Hired Tom Kavouras , formerly co-founder of PharmaBI, as their Chief Data Officer to build out enterprise reporting and analytics capabilities

, formerly co-founder of PharmaBI, as their Chief Data Officer to build out enterprise reporting and analytics capabilities Formed a strategic partnerships arm to deepen and develop its industry-leading hospitality technology integration ecosystem that includes partnerships with PMS incumbents like Oracle and Infor as well as emerging vendors like Mews

"These functions are integral to our success as we move into the last quarter of Q4. Our customers have the highest standards and expectations and we're continuing to invest to increase our market leadership position," mentioned Roger.

About Book4Time

Book4Time is a global leader in wellness and recreation management solutions for the hospitality market. As the only enterprise SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for international hotels, resorts, casinos and golf and private member clubs. The brand portfolio includes Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Shangri-La, Caesars, Canyon Ranch, Equinox independent clubs such as Ocean Reef and Houstonian as well as many other world-renowned hospitality brands located in over 85 countries worldwide. The system's architecture is cloud-based and fully scalable for complete management control of multi-location businesses from a central online service platform.

Book4Time Features Include: Integrations with over 50+ Hotel Systems (PMS, Payment Gateway, Guest Interaction), Reservations Management, Demand Generation, Guest CRM, Memberships, Point-Of-Sale, Business Intelligence and comprehensive consumer facing apps for Mobile Bookings, Classes/ Activities, Ecommerce and Digital Waiver Forms.

Founded in 2004, Book4Time is a privately held company headquartered in Canada with International Offices servicing 85+ Countries. Learn more at Book4Time here.

