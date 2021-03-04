Global Hospital Outsourcing Market (2020 To 2027) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Outsourcing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Outsourcing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital outsourcing market expected to Reach $579.58 Billion by 2027, according to the study.The global market for hospital outsourcing industry is anticipated to witness growth owing to the increasing cost-liabilities on hospitals, increased focus on value-based healthcare, consistent rise in chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, and a subsequent rise in hospital admissions. To optimize costs, hospitals relying on IT transformation projects.The global hospital outsourcing industry is fragmented based on service, type, and region. In terms of service, the market is segmented into healthcare IT, clinical services, business services, transportation services, and others. The type segment is further divided into public and private hospitals outsourcing. Segment Highlights

Other services market segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the global hospital outsourcing industry owing to high burden of ancillary non-productive services. Segment holds more than 40%% of the global share in 2019. However, clinical services segment is expected to expand at highest market growth during the forecast.

Based on type, the private hospitals market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. High share is due to the cost-sensitive nature of private hospitals. To maintain financial leverage, these entities need to optimize cost structure.

North America market is dominating the global hospital outsourcing industry accounting for over 60% of the revenue share throughout the forecast period. Inconsistent government policies and unsustainable hospital functioning model boosting the need for outsourcing services in the region

The market players including Cerner Corporation, Aramark Corporation, and Integrated Medical Transport together held a significant market share in terms of revenue of global medical outsourcing industry in 2019.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.1.1. Objectives of the Study1.1.2. Market Scope1.1.3. Assumptions1.2. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Highlights 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.1.1. Data Mining3.2. Data Sources3.2.1. Primary Sources3.2.2. Secondary Sources 4. Hospital Outsourcing Market Insights4.1. Hospital Outsourcing - Industry snapshot4.2. Hospital Outsourcing Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Outsourcing of the ancillary works4.2.1.2. Expenses Optimization4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Data security and compliance issues4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Hospital Outsourcing Market Industry trends 5. Hospital Outsourcing Market Assessment by Service5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.2.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, By Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.3. Healthcare IT5.3.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Healthcare IT, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.4. Clinical services5.4.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Clinical services, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.5. Business services5.5.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Business services, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.6. Transportation services5.6.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Transportation services, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.7. Others5.7.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million) 6. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Type6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.2.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, By Type, 2016-2027 (USD Million)6.3. Public6.3.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Public, By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)6.4. Private6.4.1. Global Hospital Outsourcing Market, by Private, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million) 7. Hospital Outsourcing Market Assessment by Geography7.1. Key findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Hospital Outsourcing Market - North America7.4. Hospital Outsourcing Market - Europe7.5. Hospital Outsourcing Market - Asia-Pacific7.6. Hospital Outsourcing Market - Middle East & Africa7.7. Hospital Outsourcing Market - Latin America

8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis8.1.1. Expansion8.1.2. Acquisition8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 9. Company Profiles9.1. Allscripts9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Financial Performance9.1.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.1.4. Recent Developments9.2. Cerner Corporation9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial Performance9.2.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.2.4. Recent Developments9.3. The Allure Group9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial Performance9.3.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.3.4. Recent Developments9.4. Integrated Medical Transport9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Financial Performance9.4.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.4.4. Recent Developments9.5. Sodexo9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.5.4. Recent Developments9.6. Aramark Corporation9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Financial Performance9.6.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.6.4. Recent Developments9.7. LogistiCare Solutions, LLC9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.7.4. Recent Developments9.8. Flatworld Solutions9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.8.4. Recent Developments9.9. Alere, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Financial Performance9.9.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.9.4. Recent Developments9.10. ABM Industries Inc.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Financial Performance9.10.3. Services/Product Benchmarking9.10.4. Recent Developments

