Global Hospital Information System Markets Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital information system market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global hospital information system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.The hospital information system (HIS) refers to a digitally integrated information management system that is designed to manage healthcare data. It aids in minimizing the chances of errors by using tools, such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems and radiology information systems. This replaces the paperwork, such as patient's health history, prescriptions, doctor's notes and dictations, with electronically preserved data. HIS also offers enhanced operational efficiencies and data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management and patient health management.Significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe are one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for efficient workflow, streamlined operations, and improved storage facilities management of patient data, there is an increasing preference for HIS over paper-based manual processes.Moreover, on account of the rising number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, market players are introducing virtual care systems for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services, which are aimed at creating a safer environment for healthcare providers. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud-based computing systems is providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of eHealth platforms, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), web-based programs, radiology information systems (RIS) and software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with HIS, is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advancements assist in improving the overall hospital administration significantly. Other factors, including the increasing automation across the healthcare industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare information technology (IT) sector, are projected to drive the market further. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hospital information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the hospital information system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hospital information system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Dedalus Holding S.p.A.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Cerner Corporation

Comarch SA.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation (Compass Group plc)

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Wipro Limited

