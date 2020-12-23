Global Hospital Care Partnering Deal Trends, Players And Financials Directory 2014-2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Care Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Care Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hospital Care Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Hospital Care disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hospital Care disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hospital Care deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Hospital Care deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Hospital Care partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Hospital Care partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Accident and emergency, Rehabilitation medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Aesthetic procedures, Transplantation, plus other Hospital Care indications.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Hospital Care technologies and products.

Global Hospital Care Partnering 2014 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Hospital Care deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Hospital Care deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1100 Hospital Care deal records

The leading Hospital Care deals by value since 2014

Most active Hospital Care dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Hospital Care partnering over the years2.3. Hospital Care partnering by deal type2.4. Hospital Care partnering by industry sector2.5. Hospital Care partnering by stage of development2.6. Hospital Care partnering by technology type2.7. Hospital Care partnering by therapeutic indication Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Hospital Care partnering3.1. Introduction3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Hospital Care partnering3.3. Hospital Care partnering headline values3.4. Hospital Care deal upfront payments3.5. Hospital Care deal milestone payments3.6. Hospital Care royalty rates Chapter 4 Leading Hospital Care deals and dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active in Hospital Care partnering4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Hospital Care4.4. Top Hospital Care deals by value Chapter 5 Hospital Care contract document directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Hospital Care partnering deals where contract document available Chapter 6 Hospital Care dealmaking by therapeutic target6.1. Introduction6.2. Deals by Hospital Care therapeutic target AppendicesAppendix 1 Directory of Hospital Care deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2020Appendix 2 Directory of Hospital Care deals by deal type 2014 to 2020Appendix 3 Directory of Hospital Care deals by stage of development 2014 to 2020Appendix 4 Directory of Hospital Care deals by technology type 2014 to 2020For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywfc1g

