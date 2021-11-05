Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market Report 2021: As Connected Devices Numbers Increase, Global Market Is Forecast To Grow To $3.1 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

With the increase in the number of connected devices in the home, the need for faster data connectivity is growing. Manufacturers of networking devices are continuously striving to improve the speed of their routers.

The global market for home Wi-Fi routers should grow from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $3.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global Wi-Fi routers market for home office applications should grow from$1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global Wi-Fi routers market for home entertainment applications should grow from $625.9 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

The report provides an overview of the global market for home Wi-Fi routers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by data type, brand, portability, standardization, application and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of routers sold by the companies.

The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report also explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the global home Wi-Fi router market.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for a home Wi-Fi router

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of home Wi-Fi router market based on band type, data type, standard, portability, technology, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of the current and future market potential and discussion on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home culture and online mode of schools and colleges as the driving forces to the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market including Alphabet Inc., ASUS Computer, Belkin International, Cisco Systems, D-Link Corp., Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Samsung, Ubiquiti, and Verizon

Key Topics Covered:

Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Internet Users

Trends in E-Learning

Advances in Wireless Routers

Market Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Market Opportunities

Construction of Smart Cities

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Wi-Fi Router Market

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Market Ranking

Company Profiles

Actiontec Electronics Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Asus Computer International

Belkin International Inc.

Best It World ( India ) Private Ltd.

) Private Ltd. Buffalo Americas Inc.

Cambium Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Commscope Inc.

Edimax Technology Co. Ltd.

D-Link Corp.

Dray Tek Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Legrand Sa

Samsung

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

Synology Inc.

Tp-Link Corp. Ltd.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Verizon

