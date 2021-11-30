Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Report 2021: Rising Inclination For Improved Appearance - Revenue Forecasts To 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home-use beauty devices market value is set to reach $89,535.1 million in 2030 from $9,571.6 million in 2020, at a 25.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the home-use beauty devices market witnessed a negative impact, as the manufacturing of all non-essential products was curtailed during the lockdowns. Moreover, people were forced to stay home, which reduced their need to look good and young to some extent. Further, as many people lost their jobs or were working for smaller paychecks, they did not spend much on such products.The laser/light category will account for the highest home-use beauty devices market revenue in the coming years, based on technology. Lasers are widely used for reducing the inflammation and redness associated with rosacea and acne, while keeping the area unaffected by these diseases unharmed. Moreover, laser devices boost the production of fibroblasts, which results in an increase in the volume of collagen. This ultimately makes the skin fresher, younger-looking, and firmer, thereby enhancing the overall appearance.In the years to come, the skin rejuvenation category will witness the fastest growth in the home-use beauty devices market, under the indication segment. The surging focus of people on the improvement of their overall skin health is making them purchase devices that can treat blemishes, wrinkles, pigmentation, sun-induced freckles, fine lines, and age spots. North America held the largest share in the home-use beauty devices market in the past as a result of the rising appearance consciousness and high disposable income, which boost the spending on a comprehensive beauty regimen. Moreover, many medical and aesthetic device companies are headquartered in the region, which are now focusing on beauty devices that can be conveniently used at homes.

The market is advancing because of:

Booming Geriatric Population: Age has drastic effects on appearance, in the form of stretch marks, fine lines, wrinkles, loose skin, pigmentary alteration, and dryness. As a result and due to the growing effort on looking young and beautiful, the elderly are procuring home-use beauty devices in massive volumes.

Rising Dermatological Disease Prevalence: Another key driver for the home-use beauty devices market is the increasing number of people suffering from photo-aging, acne, dyspigmentation, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, freckles, atopic dermatitis, and melasma, all of which harm the skin and physical appearance. Many such diseases can be treated or managed with the help of beauty devices, which is why their sales are increasing.

Clinical Evidence of Home-Use Beauty Devices

Panasonic Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Candela Corporation

YA-MAN LTD.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Conair Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

Project E Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

FOREO AB

Cyden Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

