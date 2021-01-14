Global Home Health Monitoring Device Market Report 2020-2025 With Analysis Of Leading Manufacturers Of Home Health Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Health Monitoring Device Industry: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Health Monitoring Device Industry: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will analyze the leading manufacturers of home health monitoring devices from the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific markets and emerging markets. The report will study these companies along various factors such as their last year's growth, research & development, and future plans and forecasts through 2025.

This study was conducted in response to the growing demand among patients for home health monitoring technology. The technologies used in home-based health monitoring are simplified and resemble those used in day-to-day communications. Doctors, patients, or caregivers are very comfortable in using and operating these systems, and this is the unique selling point for home-based healthcare devices.

The publisher sees this ability to provide personalized healthcare services as becoming a key selling point for home health monitoring devices. The emerging applications such as continuous glucose monitoring or continuous heart rate monitoring have helped doctors and patients understand the health patterns of an individual person and are proving to be the best way to customize and personalize healthcare services.

It will also identify the probable new entrants, emerging leaders, and categories that will play a significant role in driving growth in the home health monitoring industry.

This study identifies the key advantages responsible for the growth of the home health monitoring business:

Freedom from long queues and waiting lists at the out-patient department (OPDs) is a key advantage for patients

Scaling ability to examine more patients per day is benefitting doctors at large

Remote monitoring of patients and keeping tabs on their health from outside has opened new business avenues for home healthcare service providers and has enabled them to serve more patients via the same infrastructure

The Report Includes:

258 data tables

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of home-health monitoring based on segment, device type, device form type, managed services and region

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes and a look at the new products launches in the home-health monitoring industry

A detailed description of profitable technologies, pricing strategies and profit pool ratios, and challenges to store and transport health monitoring devices

Information on technologies used for monitoring devices such as heart rate monitor, sleep monitors, fitness monitors, diabetes monitors and respiratory monitors

Comparison between DIY vs. managed monitoring devices at home and discussion on how the market for managed services in-home monitoring is affected by COVID-19

Comprehensive company profiles of market-leading participants, including BioTelemetry Inc., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic plc, Nonin Medical Inc., and Medicalgorithmics S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Technological Advantages

Reservations and Precautions

Key Product Strategies

Key Challenges

Key Figures

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Need for Home Health Monitoring Devices

Elderly People

Patient with Chronic Illnesses

Prevalence of Diabetes

Prevalence of Arrhythmia

Patients Suffering from Alzheimer's

Home Quarantine Patients

Key Market Trends

Market Segments

Home Patients

Professional Home Healthcare Service Providers

Doctors

Technologies Used in Home Health Monitoring Devices

Key Product Components

Hardware

Software and Mobile Apps

Managed Services

Key Core Technologies

Key Technology Trends

Sensors

Embedded Systems

Network Technology

Key Supporting Technologies

Cloud Computing

Data Analytics

Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring

Integration with Advanced Technologies

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 4 Global Market for at Home Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Introduction

Global Market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems by Type

Global Market for BGM Devices

Global Market for Supplement Test Strips

Chapter 5 At Home Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Introduction

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Dexcom G6 CGM System

Eversense/Eversense XL

FreeStyle Libre

The Guardian CGM System

Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Supplements

Global Markets for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Services

Chapter 6 Continuous Heart Rate Monitors

Introduction

Heart Rate Monitors

Savvy ECG

Pocket ECG

CAM Patch

The Zio Patch/Zio XT

Kardia Mobile6L

MCOT Patch

Global Market for Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring Systems

Chapter 7 At Home Fingertip Oximeters for Spot Testing

Introduction

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters for Spot Testing at Home

GO2 Pulse Oximeter

MightySat Rx

NoninConnect Elite 3240

Global Market for Fingertip Pulse Oximeters for Spot Testing at Home

Global Market for Spot Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Systems by Region

Global Market for Spot Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Device-Based Consulting Services

Chapter 8 At Home Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring

Introduction

Continuous Pulse Oximeters for at Home Monitoring

Nonin

Masimo

Nellcor

Global Market for at Home Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Systems

Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Systems by Region

Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring System-Based Consulting Services

Global Market for Continuous Pulse-Oximetry Monitoring Data Analytics and Insights

Global Market for Fingertip Continuous Pulse Oximeters

Global Market for Handheld Continuous Pulse Oximeters

Global Market for Tabletop Continuous Pulse Oximeters

Chapter 9 Other Home Monitoring Technologies

Core Temperature Monitors

CORE

TCore

Gaugewear

Nurofen FeverSmart

Enfasmart FeverSense Thermometer

Global Markets for Core Temperature Monitoring Devices and Supplements

Continuous Blood Pressure Monitors (CBMs)

Complete

Balance

Beurer BM 55

Global Markets for Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Supplements

Global Market for Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Services

Software and Analytics Platforms

VivaLNK

Telit

Telus Health

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alivecor Inc.

Bardy Diagnostics Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Masimo Corp.

Medicalgorithmics S.A.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical Inc.

Senseonics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdvdf6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-home-health-monitoring-device-market-report-2020-2025-with-analysis-of-leading-manufacturers-of-home-health-monitoring-devices-301208464.html

SOURCE Research and Markets