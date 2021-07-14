Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global home health care and residential nursing care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. The global home health care and residential nursing care services market reached a value of nearly $957,556.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $957,556.6 million in 2020 to $1,273,615.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%.

The market is expected to grow from $1,273,615.3 million in 2025 to $1,625,929.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Growth in the nursing care market in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the size of the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, changes in social patterns, and health insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access in some countries, shortages of skilled human resources, lack of insurance coverage and weak wage growth in developed economies.Going forward, increasing demand for community living, technological developments and increasingly busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include shortages of skilled human resources, insufficient public health insurance coverage, COVID-19 impact and a rising number of home health entities falling into insolvency.The home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented by type into home health care providers, retirement communities, nursing care facilities, and orphanages & group homes. The nursing care facilities market was the largest segment of the home health care and residential nursing care services market segmented by type, accounting for 43.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the home health care providers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care and residential nursing care services market, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.The home health care providers market is further segmented by type into home health care agencies, visiting nurses and in-home hospice care services. The visiting nurses market was the largest segment of the home health care services market segmented by type, accounting for 59.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the in-home hospice care services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care services market, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The retirement communities' market is further segmented by type into assisted living facilities without on-site nursing care, assisted living facilities for the elderly without nursing care, continuing care retirement communities and rest homes without nursing care. The continuing care retirement communities market was the largest segment of the retirement communities market segmented by type, accounting for 47.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the assisted living facilities for the elderly without nursing care segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retirement communities market, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The home health care and residential nursing care services market is also segmented by end-user gender to male and female. The male market was the largest segment of the home health care and residential nursing care services market segmented by end-user gender, accounting for 53.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the female segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home health care and residential nursing care services market, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2025. Western Europe was the largest region in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the home health care and residential nursing care services market will be the South America and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.8% and 10.1% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.0% respectively.The global home health care and residential nursing care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.94% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Genesis Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, The Ensign Group, Inc., The LHC Group Company, Amedisys, Inc. and others.

