Global Home Health & Hospice Markets 2021-2025: Increasing Prevalence Of Telehealth Systems, Untapped Developing Nations, Mergers, Acquisitions And Partnerships Among Players

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Health & Hospice Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in depth analysis of the global home health & hospice market by value, by service, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the home health & hospice market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the home health & hospice market.

Home healthcare comprises a wide range of healthcare services for illness or sickness in homecare settings. The goal of home healthcare is to treat sickness, wounds or disease and improve health results of the patient. These services are more convenient, effective and less expensive and are efficient treatment for chronic diseases and serious illness, aging population, and nutrition therapy of the patient.

Hospice healthcare aims at the supervision, comfort, and wellbeing of patients with a serious sickness who have a short lifespan. Hospice provides comprehensive comfort care as well as support for the family. Hospice care is given for a patient with an extreme sickness whose physician believes that the patient has less time to live if the sickness runs its genuine course.

The home health market can be segmented on the basis of service, named as; skilled care and unskilled care.

The global home health & hospice market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The home health & hospice market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing gross national income, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, inversing healthcare spending worldwide, growing urbanization and governments supporting home health & hospice care. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as safety concerns of the patients, shortage of home health nurses or workers and degree of competition.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall home health & hospice market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global home health & hospice market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the home health & hospice market - Fresenius, Air Liquide, Amedisys and LHC Group - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Healthcare: Overview2.2 Home Health & Hospice: Overview2.3 Home Health Segmentation: Overview2.4 Home Health & Hospice Segmentation: Overview 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Home Health Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Home Health Market by Value3.1.2 Global Home Health Market by Service (Skilled Care and Unskilled Care)3.1.3 Global Home Health Market by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle east and Africa)3.2 Global Home Health Market: Service Analysis3.2.1 Global Home Health Skilled Care Market by Value3.2.2 Global Home Health Unskilled Care Market by Value3.3 Global Hospice Market: An Analysis3.3.1 Global Hospice Market by Value 4. Regional Market4.1 North America Home Health Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America Home Health Market by Value4.1.2 North America Home Health Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)4.1.3 The US Home Health Market by Value4.2 Europe Home Health Market: An Analysis4.4 Latin America Pacific Home Health Market: An Analysis 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Home Health & Hospice5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Services Spending5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Venture Capital Funding 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Aging Population6.1.2 Growing Gross National Income6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases6.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending Worldwide6.1.5 Growing Urbanization6.1.6 Governments Supporting Home Health & Hospice Care6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Safety Concerns for the Patient6.2.2 Shortage of Home Health Nurses or Workers6.2.3 Degree of Competition6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Telehealth Systems6.3.2 Untapped Developing Nations6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Among Players 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Home Health & Hospice Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Home Health Market Players by Market Share7.3 Global Hospice Market Players by Market Share 8. Company Profiles8.1 Fresenius8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Air Liquide8.3 Amedisys8.4 LHC Group

