Global Home Furnishings Markets Report 2021-2025 - Rising Demand For Multifunctional Home Furniture
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Furnishings Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The home furnishings market is poised to grow by $354.85 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.17%
This study identifies the rising demand for multifunctional home furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the home furnishings market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing interest in interior design and the growing demand for high-end and luxury home furnishings.
The report on the home furnishings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The home furnishings market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furnishings market vendors that include Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Macy s Inc., Penney IP LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.
Also, the home furnishings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Macy s Inc.
- Penney IP LLC
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
