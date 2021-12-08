Global HIV-1 Market And Epidemiology Overview 2018-2030 With Insights Into Marketed & Emerging Drugs From Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gilead Sciences, And ViiV Healthcare

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HIV-1, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HIV-1 market trends in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.The HIV-1 market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM HIV-1 market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current HIV-1 treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of HIV, total diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV, type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1, diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1 by route of transmission, and age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1 scenario of HIV-1 in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030. Epidemiology: Key Findings

Total prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM was found to be 1,926,925 in 2020. These cases are expected to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 1.26% during study period (2018-2030).

The diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM was found to be 1,597,714 in 2020 which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.75% for the study period of 2018-2030.

Among 7MM, the United States has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV with 991,073 cases in 2020.

has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV with 991,073 cases in 2020. The diagnosed prevalent cases HIV were further divided into two broad categories, HIV-1 and HIV-2. There were total 990,974 cases of HIV-1 and 99 cases of HIV-2 in 2020 in the United States .

. Assessments as per the publisher's analysts show that the majority of cases of HIV-1 are occupied by males as compared to females. There was a total of 723,411 male and 267,563 female cases of HIV-1 in 2020 in the United States .

. There are a plethora of modes of transmission of HIV1, among which the most common types of routes are male-to-male sexual contact which accounts for approximately 396,390 cases, Heterosexual contact (297,292), Injecting drug users (IDUs) (237,834), and other routes with 59,458 cases in 2020 in the US.

The age-specific data revealed that the highest number of HIV-1 people affected with was found in the age group of 30-39 years followed by patients of age group 40-49 years (second-highest). In comparison, they are relatively less common in 13-19 years and <_3 />

In EU-5, France reported the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1 with 153,253 cases in 2020, followed by Spain (127,233), Italy (116,573), UK (100,633), and Germany (82,081) in 2020.

reported the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1 with 153,253 cases in 2020, followed by (127,233), (116,573), UK (100,633), and (82,081) in 2020. In 2020, Japan had 26,870 diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV-1. These cases are expected to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.61%.

Marketed Drugs

Pifeltro (Doravirine): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Isentress/Isentress HD (Raltegravir): Merck

Truvada (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate): Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Dovato (Dolutegravir and Lamivudine): ViiV Healthcare

Cabenuva (Vocabria/Rekambys Injection): ViiV Healthcare

Emerging Drugs

Lenacapavir (GS-6207): Gilead Sciences

GSK3640254 (GSK'254): GlaxoSmithKline/ViiV Healthcare

MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine; DOR/ISL): Merck & Co. Inc.

Market Outlook: Key Findings

The market size of HIV-1 in seven major markets was USD 22,663 million in 2020, which is further expected to increase by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% for the study period (2018-2030).

in 2020, which is further expected to increase by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% for the study period (2018-2030). The total market size includes the market size of therapies for treatment naive or experienced patients, multiple drug resistance (MDR), and pre-exposure prophylaxis. The market size of these groups of therapies was USD 20,947 million , USD 60 million , and USD 1,656 million , respectively in 2020, in the 7MM.

, , and , respectively in 2020, in the 7MM. Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of HIV-1.

Upcoming therapies for treatment naive or experienced patients such as GSK3640254, Lenacapavir + ARV, MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), and MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), for multiple drug resistance (MDR) treatment [Rukobia + OBR, MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Lenacapavir + OBR, and Vyrologix (leronlimab) + OBR] and for PrEP [Lenacapavir, Islatravir, and Vocabria (Cabotegravir LA)] have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the HIV-1 market size.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of HIV-1, with USD 19,153 million in 2020, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , France , and Spain ) and Japan .

accounts for the largest market size of HIV-1, with in 2020, in comparison to EU5 (the , , , , and ) and . Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest market size with USD 865 million in 2020, while Germany had the lowest market size of HIV-1 with USD 457 million in 2020.

had the highest market size with in 2020, while had the lowest market size of HIV-1 with in 2020. Japan consistently captured lowest market size among 7MM countries, i.e., USD 216 million in 2020.

