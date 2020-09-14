Global Hip Replacement Implants Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hip Replacement Implants estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Total Hip Replacement Implant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial Hip Replacement Implant segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960975/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR The Hip Replacement Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR. Hip Resurfacing Implant Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR In the global Hip Resurfacing Implant segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OMNIlife science, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Hip Implants: A Prelude Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Poised for Healthy Growth, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Hip Fractures Total Hip Replacement Implants Segment Dominates the Market Metal-on-Plastic Hip Implants Hold a Significant Market Share, Driven by the Advantages Offered Increasing Demand for Ceramic Hip Implants 3-D Printing Technology to Aid Hip Implants Market Global Competitor Market Shares Hip Replacement Implant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Growth in Number of Hip Replacement Procedures - A Key Driver for the Hip Replacement Implant Market Rising Aging Population and Increase in Hip-Related Conditions to Drive Demand for Hip Replacement Implants Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives Demand for Hip Replacement Implant Market Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Leading to Hip Fractures Results in Increased Demand for Hip Implants Growing Incidence of Road Traffic Accidents to Increase the Need for Hip Replacement Implants Growing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income Offers the Affordability for Hip Implants Technological Advancements Bolster the Market Growth 4. 