Global Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market | $ 3.67 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education testing and assessment market is poised to grow by USD 3.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the higher education testing and assessment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning.

The higher education testing and assessment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in automation of grading systems as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The higher education testing and assessment market covers the following areas:

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market SizingHigher Education Testing and Assessment Market ForecastHigher Education Testing and Assessment Market Analysis

