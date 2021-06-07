Global Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market | $ 3.67 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education testing and assessment market is poised to grow by USD 3.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the higher education testing and assessment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning.
The higher education testing and assessment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in automation of grading systems as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The higher education testing and assessment market covers the following areas:
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market SizingHigher Education Testing and Assessment Market ForecastHigher Education Testing and Assessment Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44572
Companies Mentioned
- Aspiring Minds Inc.
- Edutech
- IOTA360 LLC.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
- Mettl Online Assessment
- Mindlogicx
- Pearson Plc
- Scantron Corp.
- Wheebox
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Digital Education Content Market - Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report
Global Education Consulting Market - Global education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspiring Minds Inc.
- Edutech
- IOTA360 LLC.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Mettl Online Assessment
- Mindlogicx
- Pearson Plc
- Scantron Corp.
- Wheebox
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/higher-education-testing-and-assessment-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-higher-education-testing-and-assessment-market---3-67-billion-growth-expected-during-2020-2024--technavio-301306620.html
SOURCE Technavio