Global High-Voltage Hybrid Vehicle Market (2021 To 2030) - By Vehicle Type, Propulsion & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Voltage And Region

The "High-Voltage Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, Propulsion and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Voltage: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-voltage hybrid vehicle refers to the type of hybrid vehicle, which has operating voltage range more than 60V. High voltage hybrid vehicles are driven through a conventional IC engine and an electric drive system with high operating range. Under the scope of the research study, vehicles with high-voltage hybrid systems are designed either as full hybrids or plug-in hybrids. High-voltage full hybrid vehicles charge the battery through its internal system, whereas high-voltage plug-in hybrid vehicle are with larger battery size can be recharged through the external electric power grid. High-voltage hybrid vehicles mainly deal with low-carbon foot prints along with cost-effective operations. Furthermore, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward vehicle electrification due to increase in vehicle emission regulations.The report on the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market focuses on the current market trends and future growth opportunities of various vehicle types such as passenger cars, buses, and trucks. In addition, the report provides information on propulsion such as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Moreover, it focuses on various voltage, including less than 340 volts, 350 to 650 volts, and 650 volts and above. In addition, it analyzes the current trends of high-voltage hybrid vehicles across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players analyzed in the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market include BMW Group, BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kia Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corporation. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall high-voltage hybrid vehicle market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current high-voltage hybrid vehicle market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Surge in adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solution3.5.1.2. Decline in price of batteries per KWH3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Decrease in production and sale of automotive3.5.2.2. Requirement for skilled workforce to perform maintenance and repair activities3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growth in developing nations3.5.3.2. Government policies, regulations and subsidies are expected to support the growth3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis3.6.5. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges.3.7. Parent Market Overview3.8. Supply Chain Analysis CHAPTER 4: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Passenger Cars4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Buses4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Trucks4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY PROPULSION5.1. Overview5.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY VOLTAGE6.1. Overview6.2. Less than 340 Volts6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3.350 to 650 Volts6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4.650 Volts and Above6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BMW GROUP8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. R&D expenditure8.1.7. Business performance8.1.8. SWOT Analysis8.1.8.1. STRENGTHS8.1.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.1.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.1.8.4. THREATS8.2. BYD COMPANY LIMITED8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. Business performance8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. DAIMLER AG8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Operating business segments8.3.5. Product portfolio8.3.6. R&D expenditure8.3.7. Business performance8.3.8. SWOT Analysis8.3.8.1. STRENGTHS8.3.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.3.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.3.8.4. THREATS8.3.9. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.4.8. SWOT Analysis8.4.8.1. STRENGTHS8.4.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.4.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.4.8.4. THREATS8.4.9. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. GROUPE RENAULT8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. R&D expenditure8.5.6. Business performance8.5.7. SWOT Analysis8.5.7.1. STRENGTHS8.5.7.2. WEAKNESSES8.5.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.5.7.4. THREATS8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.6.6. R&D expenditure8.6.7. Business performance8.6.8. SWOT Analysis8.6.8.1. STRENGTHS8.6.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.6.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.6.8.4. THREATS8.6.9. Production Facilities Location 8.6.10. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. KIA CORPORATION8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. R&D expenditure8.7.6. Business performance8.7.7. SWOT Analysis8.7.7.1. STRENGTHS8.7.7.2. WEAKNESSES8.7.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.7.7.4. THREATS8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. Toyota Motor Corporation8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. R&D expenditure8.8.7. Business performance8.8.8. SWOT Analysis8.8.8.1. STRENGTHS8.8.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.8.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.8.8.4. THREATS8.8.9. Production Facilities Location 8.8.10. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. VOLKSWAGEN AG8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. R&D expenditure8.9.7. Business performance8.9.8. SWOT Analysis8.9.8.1. STRENGTHS8.9.8.2. WEAKNESSES8.9.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.9.8.4. THREATS8.9.9. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. VOLVO CAR CORPORATION8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. R&D expenditure8.10.6. Business performance8.10.7. SWOT Analysis8.10.7.1. STRENGTHS8.10.7.2. WEAKNESSES8.10.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES8.10.7.4. THREATS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l1u11

