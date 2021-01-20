Global High Purity Quartz Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, And Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Quartz - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High Purity Quartz market accounted for $671.62 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,233.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing demand from various end use industries, rising demand for high purity quartz in hydraulic cracking in oil and gas industries, and increasing setting up of PV solar power stations coupled with increasing demand for technological advancements. However, lack of manufacturers in developing regions and high prices of raw materials are expected to restrain market growth.High purity quartz is also called as HPQ and is defined by the product which is promoted as IOTA which is excavated by sibelco. IOTA consists of a set of high purity benchmark. The high purity quartz comprises 20 ppm per/Mn which is a standard equation from 99.998% of SiO2. This high purity quartz is useful in semiconductors and solar panels. It involves many processing technologies such as processing of raw quartz into high purity quartz which involves advanced communication technology, chemical, thermal, and physical steps. The processing includes screening, floatation, crushing, and magnetic separation.By end user, semiconductors segment have a huge demand in high purity quartz products, due to their superior quality and excellent purity. High purity quartz is employed in the semiconductor industry to produce crucibles and quartz glass products such as windows, rods, and tubes. High purity quartz enables parts of the semiconductor to withstand the extreme temperatures of wafer processing. Semiconductors are primarily used in the electronics industry. They help enhance the performance of products. This is projected to fuel the demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry over the next few years.On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is a highly attractive region of the global high purity quartz market, due to increasing number of fabrication plants and solar plants coupled with increasing presence of favorable semiconductor industries. China is likely to lead the market in the region during the forecast period. Wide industrial manufacturing base, high availability of raw materials, broad consumer base, and large population are some of the key factors driving the demand for high purity quartz in the country. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End User Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Grade5.1 Introduction5.2 Grade I5.3 Grade II5.4 Grade III5.5 HPQ Powder 6 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Crystal Ore6.3 Silica Ore6.4 Transparent Holographic Films6.5 Metallized Holographic Films 7 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By End User7.1 Introduction7.2 Telecom7.3 Microelectronics7.4 Fiber Optics7.5 Semiconductors7.6 Lighting7.7 Solar7.8 Optical Industry7.9 Other Applications7.9.1 Ceramics7.9.2 Catalysts7.9.3 Agrochemicals 8 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Sales Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Aftermarket8.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider 9 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 France9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Australia9.4.5 New Zealand9.4.6 South Korea9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific9.5 South America9.5.1 Argentina9.5.2 Brazil9.5.3 Chile9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Saudi Arabia9.6.2 UAE9.6.3 Qatar9.6.4 South Africa9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launch10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz11.2 Donghai Colorful Mineral Products11.3 Heraeus11.4 Covia Holdings Corporation11.5 Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand11.6 Donghai Shihu Quartz11.7 Quartz Corp11.8 Mineracao Santa Rosa(MSR)11.9 Charles B. Chrystal Co. Inc.11.10 Ron Coleman Mining11.11 Kyshtym Mining11.12 Nordic Mining ASA11.13 Creswick Quartz Pty Ltd11.14 Sibelco Group11.15 I-Minerals Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpfp9k

