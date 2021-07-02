Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview 2021 With Company Profiles Of 16 Major Players & Industry Guide With Contact Details For 77 Companies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Alumina - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Alumina - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global HPA market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in Tons and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020

Hydrolysis is most widely used to process High Purity Alumina (HPA), the demand for which is also likely to be the fastest growing while, by segment, 4N is the most widely consumed type of HPA on a global basis and is also predominant in terms of value demand, which is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGRs exceeding 10%.

Asia-Pacific constitutes the leading global volume market for High Purity Alumina, estimated to corner a share of 61.1% in 2020. The region's volume consumption is also anticipated to register the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 11.7% and reach a projected 64.4 thousand tons by 2026.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on High Purity Alumina (HPA) analyzes the market with respect to product segments, technologies and applications

HPA market size is estimated/projected in this report by product segment, technology and by application across all major countries

Innovative Coating for Li-Ion Battery Anodes Drives Demand for HPA

Growth in Demand for High Purity Alumina Being Propelled by the LED Industry

Smaller Applications, too, Driving the Market for HPA

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 16

The industry guide includes the contact details for 77 companies

Product Outline

The market for product segments of HPA studied in this report comprise the following:

4N

5N

6N

The report analyzes the market for the following technologies of HPA:

Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching

Hydrolysis

Others

Applications market for HPA explored in this study comprise:

LEDs

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Phosphors

Sapphires

Semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION1.1 Product Outline1.1.1 What is High Purity Alumina?1.1.2 Production of High Purity Alumina1.1.2.1 Hydrolysis of Aluminum Alkoxide1.1.2.2 Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching1.1.2.3 Other Technologies

2. HIGH PURITY ALUMINA APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)2.1.1 Production of Industrial Sapphires2.1.1.1 Verneuil Method2.1.1.2 Czochralski Method (CZ)2.1.1.3 Kyropoulos Method2.1.1.4 Heat Exchanger Method (HEM)2.1.1.5 Edge-Defined Film-Fed Growth Method (EFG)2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Separators2.2.1 A Brief Description of Li-Ion Batteries2.2.2 The Rationale Behind Using HPA in Li-ion Batteries2.3 Phosphors2.4 Semiconductors

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS3.1 Innovative Coating for Li-Ion Battery Anodes Drives Demand for HPA3.2 Growth in Demand for High Purity Alumina Being Propelled by the LED Industry3.3 LED Sapphires Witnessing Competition from Alternative Technologies3.4 Smaller Applications, too, Driving the Market for HPA3.5 Alternative Method for Preparing High-Purity, High-Density Alumina Green Body Provides Higher Output

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

AEM Canada Group Inc. ( Canada )

) Altech Chemicals Limited ( Australia )

) Baikowski SA ( France )

) CoorsTek, Inc. ( United States )

) Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Polar Sapphire Ltd. ( Canada )

) Sasol Germany GmbH ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Alcoa to Adapt Mechanical Vapor Recompression Technology to Alumina Refining

Altech Industries and SGL Carbon Renews MOU

New Alumina Nano-Layer Coating Technology from Altech Chemicals for Lithium-Ion Battery Anodes

Altech Industries Starts Pre-Feasibility Study for Building Battery Materials HPA Coating Plant in Saxony

Alcoa and FYI's Joint HPA Pilot Plant Trial Achieves More Than 99.99% Alumina Purity

Altech Advanced Materials to Acquire 25% of the Shares of Altech Industries

Altech Chemicals' New Product Development Targeting Lithium-Ion Battery Anode

Saxony State Government Grants $12 Million for Building Altech's Second HPA Plant in Germany

for Building Altech's Second HPA Plant in Altech Develops HPA Formulation for Lithium-Ion Battery Anode

Launch of EcoSourceT, the Industry's First Low-Carbon Alumina Brand

Altech Completes HPA Plant Construction in Malaysia

Sasol Expands Capacities of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project Facilities

Altech Discloses the Results of IKTS' HPA Research Activities

Orbite Acquired by AEM Canada

Use of Altech's 4N HPA in Solid State Lithium-Ion Battery

Alcoa to Permanently Close its Point Comfort Alumina Refinery in Texas

Use of Altech's HPA in Epoxy Molding Compounds for Semiconductors

Relocation of Nippon Light Metal's Headquarters

Altech Acquires 29% Stake in Youbisheng Green Paper AG

Alcoa Amends its Joint Venture with Ma'aden

Pure Alumina to Acquire Polar Sapphire

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW6.1 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Product Segment6.1.1 High Purity Alumina Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region6.1.1.1 4N High Purity Alumina6.1.1.2 5N High Purity Alumina6.1.1.3 6N High Purity Alumina6.2 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Technology6.2.1 High Purity Alumina Technology Market Overview by Global Region6.2.1.1 Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching6.2.1.2 Hydrolysis6.2.1.3 Other Technologies6.3 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Application6.3.1 High Purity Alumina Application Market Overview by Global Region6.3.1.1 LEDs6.3.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries6.3.1.3 Phosphors6.3.1.4 Sapphires6.3.1.5 Semiconductors

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

AEM Canada Group Inc. ( Canada )

) Alcoa Corporation ( United States )

) CoorsTek, Inc. ( United States )

) HPA Sonics ( United States )

) Polar Sapphire Ltd. ( Canada )

8. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Baikowski SA ( France )

) Sasol Germany GmbH ( Germany )

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Airy Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Altech Chemicals Limited ( Australia )

) Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Phichem Corporation ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Taimei Chemicals Co Ltd ( Japan )

) Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zibo Honghe Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( China )

10. REST OF WORLD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhnwrk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-purity-alumina-market-overview-2021-with-company-profiles-of-16-major-players--industry-guide-with-contact-details-for-77-companies-301324990.html

SOURCE Research and Markets