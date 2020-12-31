Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) refers to the chromatographic technique of separating different compounds from a mixture. The technique uses a glass reservoir to hold the solution, numerous pumps to pass the pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture, a column filled with a solid adsorbent material, fluorescence, mass-spectrometric, ultraviolet (UV)-spectroscopic and electrochemical detectors and data collection systems. It is commonly used for analytical chemistry and biochemistry to identify, quantify and purify individual components. As a result, the technique finds extensive applications for trace analysis, clinical diagnosis of diseases, quality control in food products and pharmaceutical drug development.Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. HPLC is widely used to analyze drug samples, quality control, manufacturing complex pharmaceutical drugs and obtaining faster and accurate compound separation results. Furthermore, the increasing demand for reliable HPLC systems for the purification of monoclonal antibodies is also driving the market growth. Various advancements in the column and pump technologies and the development of miniaturized, automated and computerized HPLC devices are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements have assisted in conducting high-quality analysis that provides more accurate results in lesser time and enhances the overall convenience for the user. HPLC instrument manufacturers are also developing innovative column designs that can withstand high pressure from smaller, superficially porous particles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The emerging trend of biobanking and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences are some of the other factors that are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Gilson Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Perkinelmer Inc., Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation and Waters Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Instruments6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 HPLC System6.1.2.1.1 Automated6.1.2.1.2 Manual6.1.2.2 Detectors6.1.2.3 Pumps6.1.2.4 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Consumables6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Columns6.2.2.2 Tubes6.2.2.3 Vials6.2.2.4 Filters6.2.2.5 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Accessories6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Clinical Research7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Diagnostics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Forensic7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Gilson Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Perkinelmer Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation)13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Tosoh Corporation13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Waters Corporation13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tx2wp3

