Global High Content Screening Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high content screening market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.High content screening (HCS), or high content analysis, refers to an analytical method of automated microscopy that uses visualization tools to obtain quantitative data from cell populations. It is an integration of modern cell biology, flow cytometry and robotic handling that involves fluorescence imaging for analyzing various biochemical and physical characteristics of the sample cells. This aids in drug discovery, complex multivariate drug profiling and toxicity studies, while utilizing robots, detectors and software to monitor the entire process.The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases across the globe, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rising need for cost-effective drug discovery systems in the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, HCS solutions prove to be inexpensive and resource- and time-efficient for analyzing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances. Advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments are acting as another growth-inducing factor. HCS equipment manufacturers are producing innovative equipment that is integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to enhance the visualization capabilities of the devices. In line with this, the development of automated systems for analyzing cell separation and scalability has further enhanced the adoption of HCS technology. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced screening systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Perkinelmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global high content screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high content screening market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high content screening market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global High Content Screening Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Instruments6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems6.1.2.2 Flow Cytometers6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Consumables6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Reagents & Assay Kits6.2.2.2 Microplates6.2.2.3 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Software6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Services6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Accessories6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Target Identification and Validation7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Primary Screening and Secondary Screening7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Toxicity Studies7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Compound Profiling7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Academic and Government Institutes8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Biotek Instruments Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Danaher Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 GE Healthcare14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Merck Millipore14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Perkinelmer Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Tecan Group Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8orsb7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-content-screening-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301325120.html

SOURCE Research and Markets