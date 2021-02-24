Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Key Players | Johnson & Johnson, Merck And Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arbutus Pharma

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market: 10 Year Demand Forecast & Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatitis B virus (HBV) market is expected to reach US$35.63 billion in 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 29.41%, for the period of 2021-2030. The factors such as growth of pharmaceutical industry, increase in ageing population, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, urbanization leading to better monitoring and screening procedures and increase in liver cancer and cirrhosis deaths due to HBV would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by rigid competition, management challenges, lack of diagnostic facilities and high cost of medical care and legal regulations. A few notable trends may include growth in pharmaceutical research and development, collaboration, innovation and research, high demand for biomarker based tests, HBV treatments in development and government initiatives and public awareness. The HBV market is fragmented in nature and the degree of fragmentation would accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market players are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Key players are investing significant amount of funds on the pharmaceutical research and development in order to expand the product portfolio of hepatitis B therapeutics, which is likely to help in the considerable growth of the global hepatitis b virus (HBV) market. The fastest regional market is the U.S., due the presence of the well established healthcare infrastructure. With the increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B, the demand for treatment of the disease is becoming prominent. Therefore, some of the government and non-government organizations are taking the initiative to bring awareness about hepatitis B, which would help in the growth of the global HBV market in coming years. Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market.

The major regional markets (the U.S., European Union and Japan ) have been analyzed.

) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Pharma are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutics Manufacturers

Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical Firms

End Users (Hospitals and Research Institutes)

Investment Banks

Healthcare and Medical Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Overview1.1 HBV: Introduction1.2 Causes of Hepatitis B1.3 Symptoms of Hepatitis B1.4 Test and Diagnosis of Hepatitis B1.5 Risk of Hepatitis B1.6 HBV Blood Tests 1.7 Chronic HBV Disease Phases1.8 Current HBV Treatments 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare2.2 COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs Candidates2.3 Chloroquine and COVID-19 3. Global HBV Market Analysis3.1 Global HBV Market3.2 Global HBV Market by Antiviral Drug Class3.2.1 Global RNA Interference Antiviral Market Forecast by Value3.2.2 Global Entry Inhibitor Antiviral Market Forecast by Value3.2.3 Global Core Inhibitor Antiviral Market Forecast by Value3.2.4 Global Antisense Antiviral Market Forecast by Value3.2.5 Global HBsAg Inhibitors Antiviral Market Forecast by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 The US4.1.1 The US HBV Market Forecast by Value4.1.2 The US Chronic HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.1.3 The US Diagnosed HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.1.4 The US Treated HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.2 European Union4.2.1 European Union HBV Market Forecast by Value4.2.2 European Union Chronic HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.2.3 European Union Diagnosed HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.2.4 European Union Treated HBV Patients Forecast by Volume4.3 Japan4.3.1 Japan HBV Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Industry 5.1.2 Increase in Ageing Population5.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure5.1.4 Urbanization leading to Better Monitoring and Screening Procedures5.1.5 Increase in Liver Cancer and Cirrhosis Deaths due to HBV5.2 Market Trends5.2.1 Growth in Pharmaceutical Research and Development 5.2.2 Collaboration, Innovation and Research5.2.3 High Demand for Biomarker Based Tests5.2.4 HBV Treatments in Development 5.2.5 Government Initiatives and Public Awareness 5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Rigid Competition5.3.2 Management Challenges5.3.3 Lack of Diagnostic Facilities and High cost of Medical Care5.3.4 Legal Regulations 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison6.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison 6.4 Global HBV Therapies in Development by Company6.5 Global Capsid Inhibitor Therapy in Development by Company6.6 Global RNAi Gene Silencer Therapy in Development by Company 7. Company Profiles7.1 Johnson & Johnson7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Merck and Co.7.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb7.4 Gilead Sciences7.5 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals7.6 Arbutus PharmaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2je5w

