Global Hemoglobin Testing Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global hemoglobin testing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A hemoglobin test measures the count of red blood cells (RBC) or the level of hemoglobin in the blood. Hemoglobin is a type of protein present in the RBCs that carries oxygen to the organs and transports carbon dioxide back to the lungs. Hemoglobin tests are used extensively by doctors as a part of their routine check-ups or to diagnose a serious medical condition in the patient. If a test reveals that the hemoglobin level in an individual's body is lower than normal, it means that they have a low RBC count and are prone to disorders such as anemia. If the RBC count is higher than normal, it could be an indication for a blood disorder or can be caused by living at a high altitude, smoking and dehydration. The key end users of hemoglobin testing market are medical laboratories, hospitals and research centers.An increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as anemia and diabetes represent a key factor driving the global hemoglobulin testing market. In 2018, an estimated 490 Million people around the world suffered from diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is currently being catalysed by an increasing ageing population, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles and rising levels of obesity. Patients suffering from diabetes need to undergo tests to measure blood glucose and HbA1c levels regularly, driving the demand for such tests. Moreover, factors such as favourable reimbursement of hemoglobin testing under various health insurance policies is also catalyzing the growth of the market.

However, in many countries, medical insurance doesn't fully reimburse the cost of hemoglobin testing, but with partial payment and other coverages, consumers are increasingly adopting regular and periodic tests in order to check and maintain their overall health. Furthermore, factors such as improving health infrastructure, increasing per capita expenditure on health care, rising awareness for blood-related ailments, ageing population, technological advancements, etc. are also projected to drive the global hemoglobin testing market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hemoglobin testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, ACON Laboratories, ARKRAY, Bayer Medical Care, Daiichi Biotech, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, Epinex Diagnostics, Erba Diagnostics, etc

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hemoglobin Testing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Technology5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Reagents and Consumables6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Equipment6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Chromatography7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Immunoassay7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Laboratories8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Research centers8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Europe9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abbott14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories14.3.3 Danaher14.3.4 EKF Diagnostics14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche14.3.6 Siemens Healthineers14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific14.3.8 Alere14.3.9 ACON Laboratories 14.3.10 ARKRAY 14.3.11 Bayer Medical Care 14.3.12 Daiichi Biotech 14.3.13 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems 14.3.14 Epinex Diagnostics 14.3.15 Erba Diagnostics

