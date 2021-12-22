Global Hematology Testing Market (2021 To 2027) - Featuring Abbott, Boule Diagnostics And Diatron Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology Testing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hematology Testing Market ReportThe hematology testing market size was valued at USD 3,384.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,409.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period Market Overview

The growth of the market can be attributed to the high prevalence/incidence of several acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, especially blood-related ailments. An increased number of programmed parameters in the hematology analyzers have increased their scope of usage in various new health condition diagnostics. The conventional methods are very expensive for the rare blood-related disorders in the market. There is a huge scope for hematology testing in the new disease conditions.The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hematology testing market -

Artificial Intelligence in Hematology Testing

Increase in Demand for Point of Care Hematology Testing

Technological Advancements in Hematology Testing

Increased Adoption of Telehealth

Increasing Product Launches

Integration of Flow-Cytometry with Hematology Analysers

Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations

Key Highlights

At least once in a lifetime, 70% of the population will undergo the CBC test. The scope of CDC is increasing for various new diagnostics. This will drive the market largely.

Due to the shortage of physicians and other benefits through the telehealth platforms, the hospitals are largely adopting telehealth. This scenario has a major impact on the hematology market. The doctors prescribe the tests, the patients are preferring to undergo tests in the nearby smaller diagnostic labs or physician offices and share the results in the telehealth platform.

Key Questions Answered:1. What is the size of the hematology testing market?2. What are the latest trends in the global hematology diagnostic market?3. Which region has the highest share in the hematology testing market?4. Who are the end-users in the hematology testing market?5. Who are the key players in the hematology testing market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.3.1 Market Segment By Product4.3.2 Market Segment By Test Type4.3.3 Market Segment By End-User4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Hematology Testing7.2.1 Covid-19 An Opportunity For Hematology Testing 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Artificial Intelligence In Hematology Testing8.2 Increase In Demand For Point-Of-Care Hematology Testing8.3 Technological Advancements In Hematology Testing8.4 Increased Adoption Of Telehealth 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increasing Product Launches9.2 Integration Of Flow Cytometry With Hematology Analyzers9.3 Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations 10 Market Restraints10.1 Stringent Regulations Coupled With Product Recalls & Safety Concerns10.2 High Initial Investment & Maintenance Of Hematology Analyzers10.3 Lower-Than-Expected Penetration Of Advanced Hematology Analyzers In LMICS 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Consumables12.3.1 Market Overview12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3.3 Consumables - Geography Segmentation12.4 Analyzers12.4.1 Market Overview12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast12.4.3 Analyzers - Geography Segmentation 13 Analyzers - Part Differential13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 5&6-Part13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3.3 5&6-Part Hematology Analyzers - Geography Segmentation13.4 3-PART13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast13.4.3 3-Part Hematology Analyzers - Geography Segmentation 14 Analyzers - Volume14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Small & Medium Volume14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3.3 Small & Medium Volume - Geography Segmentation14.4 High Volume14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast14.4.3 High Volume - Geography Segmentation 15 Test15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Routine Tests15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3.3 Routine Tests - Geography Segmentation15.4 Specialty Tests15.4.1 Market Overview15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast15.4.3 Specialty Tests - Geography Segmentation 16 End-User16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Hospitals16.3.1 Market Overview16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast16.3.3 Hospitals - Geography Segmentation16.4 Standard Reference Laboratories16.4.1 Market Overview16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast16.4.3 Standard Reference Laboratories - Geography Segmentation16.5 Blood Bank16.5.1 Market Overview16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast16.5.3 Blood Banks - Geography Segmentation16.6 Others16.6.1 Market Overview16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast16.6.3 Others - Geography Segmentation 17 Geography17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Geographic Overview 18 North America 19 Europe 20 APAC

21 Latin America 22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape23.1 Competition Overview23.2 Market Share Analysis23.2.1 Abbott23.2.2 Boule Diagnostics23.2.3 Danaher23.2.4 Diatron23.2.5 HORIBA23.2.6 NIHON KOHDEN23.2.7 SHENZEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS23.2.8 Siemens Healthineers23.2.9 Sysmex 24 Key Company Profiles24.1 ABBOTT24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.1.3 Key Strategies24.1.4 Key Strengths24.1.5 Key Opportunities24.2 BOULE DIAGNOSTICS24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.2.3 Key Strategies24.2.4 Key Strengths24.2.5 Key Opportunities24.3 DANAHER24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.3.3 Key Strategies24.3.4 Key Strengths24.3.5 Key Opportunities24.4 DIATRON24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.4.3 Key Strategies24.4.4 Key Strengths24.4.5 Key Opportunities24.5 HORIBA24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.5.3 Key Strategies24.5.4 Key Strengths24.5.5 Key Opportunities24.6 NIHON KOHDEN24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.6.3 Key Strategies24.6.4 Key Strengths24.6.5 Key Opportunities24.7 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.7.3 Key Strategies24.7.4 Key Strengths24.7.5 Key Opportunities24.8 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS24.8.1 Business Overview24.8.2 Product Offerings24.8.3 Key Strategies24.8.4 Key Strengths24.8.5 Key Opportunities24.9 SYSMEX24.9.1 Business Overview24.9.2 Product Offerings24.9.3 Key Strategies24.9.4 Key Strengths24.9.5 Key Opportunities 25 Other Prominent Vendors25.1 ALPHA SCIENTIFIC25.1.1 Business Overview25.1.2 Product Offerings25.2 AGAPPE DIAGNOSTICS25.2.1 Business Overview25.2.2 Product Offerings25.3 ANALYTICON BIOTECHNOLOGIES25.3.1 Business Overview25.3.2 Product Offerings25.4 BALIO DIAGNOSTICS25.4.1 Business Overview25.4.2 Product Offerings 25.5 B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY25.5.1 Business Overview25.5.2 Product Offerings25.6 BIOSYSTEMS25.6.1 Business Overview25.6.2 Product Offerings25.7 BIOWAY BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY25.7.1 Business Overview25.7.2 Product Offerings25.8 BIO-RAD25.8.1 Business Overview25.8.2 Product Offerings25.9 CLINDIAG SYSTEMS25.9.1 Business Overview25.9.2 Product Offerings25.10 CONTECH MEDICAL SYSTEMS25.10.1 Business Overview25.10.2 Product Offerings25.11 CONVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES25.11.1 Business Overview25.11.2 Product Offerings25.12 CPC DIAGNOSTICS25.12.1 Business Overview25.12.2 Product Offerings25.13 CPM SCIENTIFICA25.13.1 Business Overview25.13.2 Product Offerings25.14 DIAGON25.14.1 Business Overview25.14.2 Product Offerings25.15 DIRUI25.15.1 Business Overview25.15.2 Product Offerings25.16 DRUCKER DIAGNOSTICS25.16.1 Business Overview25.16.2 Product Offerings25.17 ERBA DIAGNOSTICS25.17.1 Business Overview25.17.2 Product Offerings25.18 EDAN INSTRUMENTS25.18.1 Business Overview25.18.2 Product Offerings25.19 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE25.19.1 Business Overview25.19.2 Product Offerings25.20 GENRUI BIOTECH25.20.1 Business Overview25.20.2 Product Offerings25.21 HIGH TECHNOLOGY25.21.1 Business Overview25.21.2 Product Offerings25.22 SHENZHEN LANDWIND MEDICAL25.22.1 Business Overview25.22.2 Product Offerings25.23 LINEAR CHEMICALS25.23.1 Business Overview25.23.2 Product Offerings25.24 MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY25.24.1 Business Overview25.24.2 Product Offerings25.25 MERIL LIFESCIENCES25.25.1 Business Overview25.25.2 Product Offerings25.26 NORMA25.26.1 Business Overview25.26.2 Product Offerings25.27 PRESTIGE DIAGNOSTICS25.27.1 Business Overview25.27.2 Product Offerings25.28 SFRI25.28.1 Business Overview25.28.2 Product Offerings25.29 SHENZHEN DYMIND BIOTECHNOLOGY25.29.1 Business Overview25.29.2 Product Offerings25.30 SHENZHEN ICUBIO BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY25.30.1 Business Overview25.30.2 Product Offerings25.31 SHENZHEN PROKAN ELECTRONICS25.31.1 Business Overview25.31.2 Product Offerings25.32 SPINREACT25.32.1 Business Overview25.32.2 Product Offerings25.33 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE25.33.1 Business Overview25.33.2 Product Offerings 26 Report Summary26.1 Key Takeaways26.2 Strategic Recommendations 27 Quantitative Summary 28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctg1on

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hematology-testing-market-2021-to-2027---featuring-abbott-boule-diagnostics-and-diatron-among-others-301449896.html

SOURCE Research and Markets