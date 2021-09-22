Global Helium Corp Announces US Symbol Change And DTC Eligibility

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a North American helium exploration and development company, and one of the largest landholders in Saskatchewan's "helium runway", is pleased to announce that it has received approval to trade on the US OTC Markets under the new symbol "HECOF". The Company was previously assigned the symbol "GBHCF".

The new symbol, "HECOF" now better reflects the actively traded Canadian Securities Exchange symbol, "HECO".

The Company has also received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled ("DTC Eligibility"). The shares are now fully fungible across US and Canadian markets.

"We are pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility and we view trading on the OTC Market as an important step for Global to reach a broad and diverse audience with our story and to complement our existing investor base," said Wes Siemens, Global's President. "We already have a large US investor base and today's news is an important milestone to strengthen our market presence. This will lead to greater liquidity as well as our shares becoming more accessible to a broader range of investors."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring Global Helium shares between brokerages in the United States.

About Global Helium (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF)Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 650,000 acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan's well-established helium fairway.Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

