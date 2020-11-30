Global Helical Antenna Market Report 2020-2027: Key Players Are Comsol, Cobham, Mobile Mark, Pulse Electronics, PCTEL, Raltron Electronic, Taoglas, Tallysman, And Wade Antenna

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helical Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Monopole, Dipole); Application (Smart Metering, Smart Security Systems, Remote Asset Monitoring, Others)," report has been...

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helical Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Monopole, Dipole); Application (Smart Metering, Smart Security Systems, Remote Asset Monitoring, Others)," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 780.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,074.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

As the North America region is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada favors the adoption and application of new technologies. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturers further explains the increased device penetration in this region. The positive outlook toward IoT due to its numerous benefits and the US being at the forefront of space exploration are among other factors that makes North America and Europe to be on the forefront in adoption of helical antenna.

APAC is estimated to register an impressive CAGR during 2020-2027. The region includes various developing economies, such as China, India, and several Southeastern countries, along with developed economies such as Japan and South Korea. Further, APAC is characterized by the presence of vast industrialization, rising disposable income, and a large young population that are at the forefront when it comes to the adoption of new technology.

The APAC is projected to create the highest growth opportunities owing to a major push by governments and corporates toward digitization and increasing penetration of internet and connected devices. Meanwhile, government initiatives across Asia-Pacific toward the development of smart cities in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and others is among another factor which is expected to create huge opportunities for the helical antenna market players.

Also, Middle East & Africa, and South America are also projected to experience growth in helical antenna market owing to government initiatives toward the adoption of digital technologies.

Comsol Inc., Cobham PLC, Professional wireless systems, Mobile Mark Inc., Pulse Electronics, PCTEL Inc., Raltron Electronic Corporation, Taoglas, Tallysman, and Wade Antenna Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study.

Impact of COVID-19 on Helical Antenna market

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the antenna industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the outbreak of the virus has tremendously disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of antenna equipment.

The antenna manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries across the world, the antenna equipment manufacturing sector is experiencing a lower number of labors in respective manufacturing facilities.

However, several governments are deprioritizing antenna spending, owing to the emergence of pandemic; instead, a majority of the governments are focusing on investing toward combatting the spread of virus. This factor is also anticipated to weaken the production of various antenna equipment during 2020, thereby hindering the growth of helical antenna market.

