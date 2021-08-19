Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Outlook 2021-2026: Asia Pacific Is Fastest Growing Regional Market, With Growing Construction Activities And Infrastructure Spending

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC market value is anticipated to reach US$202.92 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% for the period spanning from 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing global population, increasing construction activities, emerging home automation market, intensifying annual mean temperature and escalating e-commerce retail sales are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by increasing raw materials prices, growing government regulations, data infrastructure system security, retail consolidations and economic & political events.

A few notable trends include growing smart thermostat market, surging demand for invertor air conditioner (AC) in China, technological advancements and adoption of sustainable building designs

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the commercial HVAC products sales have declined rapidly.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by growing construction activities, rising annual mean temperature and increasing infrastructure spending expenditures.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global HVAC market, segmented into equipment and aftermarket & services.

The major regional markets ( Asia-Pacific and Americas) have been analysed along with country coverage of US.

and Americas) have been analysed along with country coverage of US. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Daikin Industries, Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Trane Technologies Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Types of HVAC Equipment1.3 Components of HVAC1.4 HVAC Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Introduction2.2 Impact of Heating Industry2.3 Impact on AC Industry

3. Global HVAC Market Analysis3.1 Global HVAC Market Value3.2 Global HVAC Market Value Forecast3.3 Global HVAC Market Value by Appliances3.4 Global HVAC Market Value by Types3.5 Global HVAC Market Value by Region

4. Regional HVAC Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Global Population5.1.2 Increasing Construction Activities5.1.3 Emerging Home Automation Market5.1.4 Intensifying Annual Mean Temperature5.1.5 Escalating E-Commerce Retail Sales5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Growing Smart Thermostat Market5.2.2 Surging Demand for Invertor Air Conditioner (AC) in China5.2.3 Technological Advancements5.2.4 Adoption of Sustainable Building Designs5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Increasing Raw Materials Prices5.3.2 Growing Government Regulations5.3.3 Data Infrastructure System Security5.3.4 Retail Consolidations5.3.5 Economic and Political Events

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global HVAC Market6.2 North America HVAC Market

