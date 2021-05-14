Global Heat Exchangers Market To Reach $22.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Heat Exchangers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 11542 Companies: 895- Players covered include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Alfa Laval AB; API Heat Transfer; Balcke-Dürr GmbH; Barriquand Technologies Thermiques; Danfoss; Doosan Corporation; Enerquip, Inc.; Funke Wärmeaustauscher Apparatebau GMB; Guntner U.S. LLC; Hamon Group; Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers; Hisaka Works, Ltd.; HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd; Johnson Controls; Kelvion; Koch Heat Transfer Company; McDermott; Mersen; SmartHeat Inc.; SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.; SPX FLOW, Inc.; SWEP International AB; Tranter Inc.; Vahterus Oy; Xylem Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, Other Product Segments); End-Use (Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2026Heat exchangers are devices that transfer heat energy from one fluid/gas to another fluid/gas without mixing the two. Heat exchangers are generally used in industrial, electronics, and chemical processes for transferring energy and providing requisite heating or cooling. Commonly, heat exchangers are found in boilers, refrigerators, furnaces, and air conditioning systems. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat Exchangers estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Given the huge and aging installed base of heat exchangers worldwide, replacement demand will provide ample opportunities for future growth. Periodic renewal and upgrading as a result of natural wear-and-tear of heat exchangers coupled with modernization initiatives adopted in key end-user industries will magnify the business opportunity offered by replacements. Evolution of new product designs with value added functional features and benefits will provide the sweetener required for pushing equipment replacement demand to the fore.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Of special interest is the emergence of micro channel heat exchangers (MCHE), a new generation heat exchangers flaunting potential applications in a wide range of diverse industries ranging from automotive, residential to commercial HVAC. The superior coil technology, high volumetric heat influx, efficient pressure drops, robust and compact design are key features of MCHE. Fluids in MCHE flows along laterally configured channels with dimensions below 1 mm. With continued technological progress, the future is forecast to witness applications of MCHE spread to chemical and cryogenic industries.

Air Coolers Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026Air-cooled heat exchangers until now has been a fledging technology not widely adopted, given its higher installation and operating costs. Given the high total costs of ownership, current applications for air-cooled heat exchangers mostly tem from application scenarios where cooling towers are not a feasible option. The scenario is however forecast to change with water, especially cooling water for industrial purposes, becoming a scarce and expensive resource and with environmental concerns and tightening regulations over plumes emitted by cooling towers pushing up cost of operation of cooling towers. In the global Air Coolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$383.4 Million by the year 2026. Latin America is forecast to grow at a 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform ™Our MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR ™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heat-exchangers-market-to-reach-22-2-billion-by-2026--301291731.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.