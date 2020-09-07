Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heart Healthy Ingredients estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Omega-3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soy Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443615/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR The Heart Healthy Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Phytosterol Segment to Record 5% CAGR In the global Phytosterol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Andean Grain Products Ltd.

BASF SE

Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL

Croda International Plc.

Devansoy Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Nexira SAS

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Heart Healthy Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Heart Healthy Ingredients: Improving Cardiovascular Health and Preventing Ischemic Heart Disease Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and the Need to Improve Heart Health:The Fundamental Growth Driver Recent Market Activity CVD: Fast Facts The Heart of Heart Problems Heart Health: LDL-HDL Ratio Crucial Rather than Levels of Cholesterol Heart Healthy Ingredients: Recommended Dietary Therapy for Minimizing Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Intake Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Trends in the Health & Wellness Industry Influence of Healthcare Technology Global Market Outlook 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drive Strong Market Growth Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods Ultra Concentrated Omega-3 Products Sustain Growth Momentum Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: The Only Effective Dietary Supplement for Heart Health Softgels and Liquid Capsules: Specialized Delivery System for Omega-3 PUFAs Omega-3 Innovations Focus on Minimizing Unfavorable Sensory Profile Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals Brand Innovations in Heart Healthy Ingredients: Spearheading Growth Shift in Focus to Prevention Rather than Cure Benefit Market Expansion Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols-Fortified Foods Myriad Benefits and Growing Demand in Health and Functional Foods Boosts Prospects for Beta Carotene Role of Natural Ingredients in Cholesterol Control Spurs Demand in Nutraceuticals Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for Heart Healthy Ingredients Key Opportunity Indicators Longer Life Expectancy: Another Weighty Growth Driver for Heart Healthy Ingredients Risk of CVD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Heart Healthy Ingredients in Weight Management Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases Signals Opportunities The Hypertension-CVD Link to Drive Market Demand Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits:Still a Niche Segment for Functional Foods 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Heart Healthy Ingredients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Heart Healthy Ingredients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Supplements (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Supplements (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Supplements (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Beverages (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Oils (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Oils (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Oils (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United States in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 38: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Chinese Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 65: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 68: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 70: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 74: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 76: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Italian Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Italian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 88: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 89: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 93: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 94: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 99: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 100: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Russia in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Russian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Russian Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 105: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 106: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 112: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 113: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 121: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 122: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 127: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 128: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 132: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 133: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 135: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: South Korean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 138: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 140: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 145: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 146: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 149: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Latin American Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 152: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 154: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 155: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 157: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 158: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 160: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 164: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 165: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 166: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 167: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 171: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 172: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 173: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 174: Rest of Latin America Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Rest of Latin America Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 177: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 178: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 179: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 182: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 186: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 187: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 188: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 193: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 194: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 197: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 200: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 204: Saudi Arabian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 205: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 207: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: United Arab Emirates Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 210: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 211: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 212: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 216: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 217: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Africa in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027 Table 218: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019 Table 219: African Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: African Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 221: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 222: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. 