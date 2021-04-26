Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - Conifer Health Solutions, Emdeon Business Services, MedAssets, McKesson, Parallon Business Solutions And SSI Group

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare RCM outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 14.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is a financial process which is used for managing payment, claim processing and revenue generation. It is utilised by medical billing companies or healthcare facilities for the purpose of addressing issues and following up the claims process.

There are numerous benefits which are offered by RCM outsourcing such as doctors have a better control and understanding of their revenue cycles. It also helps in maintaining billing operations and reducing the operating costs of office infrastructure, software and equipment. Governments across various nations have been introducing stringent regulations over the past few years regarding healthcare, due to which there has been a significant rise in the operating costs of healthcare facilities and medical billing companies. This has created opportunities for outsourcing companies to assist them in revenue cycle management which acts as a major factor driving the growth of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market.

In addition to this, healthcare facilities have been facing several issues like rising financial challenges which has resulted in the need for augmented speed of billing. This, in turn, has highly contributed towards a propelling growth in the demand for RCM outsourcing agencies.

