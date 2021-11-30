Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2021: Increasing Focus On Eco-friendly And Reusable PPE Alternatives Drives Mergers & Acquisitions
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare PPE market generated revenue of approximately $19.16 billion in 2020. Revenues will increase to $21.97 billion in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive a growth rate of 14.7%.
The medical gloves segment, comprising surgical and examination gloves, was the largest product segment, increasing 56.6% in 2020 to generate $10.85 billion in revenue. The medical gloves segment will witness 22.8% growth in 2021.
Regionally, Rest of the World (ROW) led the global healthcare PPE market in 2020 with a revenue share of 41.3%, generating approximately $7.92 billion. North America followed ROW with revenue share of 30.2%. Western Europe had the smallest revenue of $5.46 billion.
Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the healthcare PPE market. Manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive and viable.
The global healthcare PPE market is highly fragmented, with a number regional manufacturers participating in the PPE business. The reducing margins and increasing competition, which offer larger manufacturers and distributors opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, are challenging smaller and mid-sized companies.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare PPE Market
- Key Findings
- Healthcare PPE Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare PPE Market
- Distribution Channels for Healthcare PPE Market
- Growth Drivers for the Healthcare PPE Market
- Growth Restraints for the Healthcare PPE Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Healthcare PPE Market
- Key Competitors for Healthcare PPE Market
- Key Trends, Healthcare PPE Market
- Material Trends, Healthcare PPE Market
- EUAs, Healthcare PPE Market
- Regulatory Compliance Overview, Healthcare PPE Market
- Revenue Estimates Forecast, Healthcare PPE Market
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Product, Healthcare PPE Market
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis, Healthcare PPE Market
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Region, Healthcare PPE Market
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis by Region, Healthcare PPE Market
- Competitive Environment, Healthcare PPE Market
- Competitive Analysis, Healthcare PPE Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Face Masks
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical Face Masks
- Revenue Estimates Forecast, Medical Face Masks
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Product, Medical Face Masks
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis, Medical Face Masks
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Region, Medical Face Masks
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis by Region, Medical Face Masks
- Competitive Environment, Medical Face Masks
- Competitive Analysis, Medical Face Masks
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical Gloves
- Revenue Estimates Forecast, Medical Gloves
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Product, Medical Gloves
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis, Medical Gloves
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Region, Medical Gloves
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis by Region, Medical Gloves
- Competitive Environment, Medical Gloves
- Competitive Analysis, Medical Gloves
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Clothing
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical Clothing
- Revenue Estimates Forecast, Medical Clothing
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis, Medical Clothing
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Region, Medical Clothing
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis by Region, Medical Clothing
- Competitive Environment, Medical Clothing
- Competitive Analysis, Medical Clothing
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Revenue Estimates Forecast, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Product, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Revenue Estimates Forecast by Region, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Revenue Estimates Forecast Analysis by Region, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Competitive Environment, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
- Competitive Analysis, Medical Face Shields and Goggles
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Healthcare PPE Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Healthcare PPE Product Innovation with Antimicrobial, Nanofiber, Eco-friendly, and Biodegradable Materials
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthcare PPE Acquisitions to Help Manufacturers/Distributors Stay Afloat in a Competitive Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Reusable & Decontaminable PPE to Increase Product Adoption in Healthcare Industry
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc5dp0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-market-report-2021-increasing-focus-on-eco-friendly-and-reusable-ppe-alternatives-drives-mergers--acquisitions-301434047.html
SOURCE Research and Markets