Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast 2021-2027 - Opportunities Served By COVID-19 Pandemic & Mobile Clinics

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Products and Services, Application, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Products and Services, Application, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Devices to Drive Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market during 2020-2027

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 272,054 million by 2027 from US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare mobility solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.In terms of products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and the segment is estimated to dominate the market share with highest CAGR.

The growth of the market is attributed to growing development in the medical device technology, which is integrated with information technology. The increasing digitalization and rising adoption of automated medical devices are likely to foster the market growth during the forecast years.The growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mhealth solutions, and escalating use of mobile devices. However, issues of data security, technical challenges, and lack of awareness associated with healthcare mobility solutions hinder the market growth.A few prominent players operating in healthcare mobility solutions market are F Oracle Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Sap SE; Zebra Technologies Corporation; Cerner Corporation; AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; [X]CUBE Labs, and AirStrip. The market players are bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market and expand their geographic presence in the global market.

For instance, in February 2021, Zebra Technologies Corporation expanded its business in Singapore. The company announced its commitment to support technological transformation for enterprises of all sizes and Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and mHealth Solutions5.1.2 Escalating Use of Mobile Devices5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Data Security Issues, Technical Challenges, and Lack of Awareness Associated with Healthcare Mobility Solutions5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Opportunities Served by COVID-19 Pandemic5.3.2 Opportunities for Mobile Clinics5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Mobility Solutions5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By Products and Services7.1 Overview7.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by Products and Services, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Mobile Devices7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Mobile Devices: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Mobile Computers7.3.4 RFID Scanners7.3.5 Barcode Scanners7.3.6 Other Mobile Devices7.4 Mobile Applications7.5 Enterprise Mobility Platforms 8. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)8.3 Enterprise Solutions8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Enterprise Solutions: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.3.3 Patient Care Management8.3.4 Operations Management8.3.5 Workforce Management8.4 mHealth Applications8.4.3 Weight Loss8.4.4 Women's Health8.4.5 Sleep Monitoring8.4.6 Medication Management8.4.7 Other mHealth Applications 9. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Healthcare Providers9.4 Healthcare Payers9.5 Patients 10. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Geographical Analysis 11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market 12. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market-Industry Landscape12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.4 Inorganic Developments 13. Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cerner Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

[X]CUBE Labs

AirStrip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5o53s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-mobility-solutions-market-forecast-2021-2027---opportunities-served-by-covid-19-pandemic--mobile-clinics-301266916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets