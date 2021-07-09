Global Healthcare Logistics Market (2020 To 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global healthcare logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global healthcare logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on healthcare logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on healthcare logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

The growing global pharmaceutical sales

The growing geriatric population and new product launches

2) Restraints

The increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain

3) Opportunities

The emergence of drones in healthcare logistics

Segment CoveredThe global healthcare logistics market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and component.The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

Pharmaceutical Products

Medical Devices

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

AmerisourceBergen Corp

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics AG

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Continental Cargo OU

Deutsche Post DHL Group

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the healthcare logistics market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the healthcare logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global healthcare logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Healthcare Logistics Market Highlights2.2. Healthcare Logistics Market Projection2.3. Healthcare Logistics Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Healthcare Logistics Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Healthcare Logistics Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Healthcare Logistics Market 4. Healthcare Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Product5.1. Pharmaceutical Products5.2. Medical Devices 6. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Type6.1. Cold Chain Logistics6.2. Non-cold Chain Logistics 7. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Component7.1. Storage7.2. Transportation7.3. Monitoring Components 8. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Product8.1.2. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Type8.1.3. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Component8.1.4. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Product8.2.2. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Type8.2.3. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Component8.2.4. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Product8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Type8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Component8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Product8.4.2. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Type8.4.3. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Component8.4.4. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Healthcare Logistics Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. AmerisourceBergen Corp9.2.2. Deutsche Post AG9.2.3. FedEx Corp9.2.4. Kuehne + Nagel International AG9.2.5. United Parcel Service of America Inc9.2.6. Air Canada9.2.7. CEVA Logistics AG9.2.8. Cold Chain Technologies LLC9.2.9. Continental Cargo OU 9.2.10. Deutsche Post DHL GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2dssd

