Global Healthcare Interoperability Market To 2024: Entry Of Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle To Improve Patient Data Accessibility On Behalf Of Major Payers, Providers, And Governments

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Market, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interoperability has become a critical consideration for all health IT applications. Globally, major healthcare stakeholders acknowledge the need to invest in digital infrastructure capabilities that facilitate cross-continuum patient information exchange and support evidence-based care, at scale.Regulatory agencies are also embracing forward-thinking policies that advocate the need for major health IT vendors to become fully interoperable with each other. The objective is to drive a progressive digital healthcare approach, one that is standardized, collaborative, and multi-disciplinary, yet modular and API based.Not everyone, however, is technically mature to make that approach a reality. Market-leading companies (HIT vendors and hospitals) in the US are expected to not comply with CMS' 21st Century Cures Act, which provisions for safe and secure transfer of patient data across the care continuum, because of threats that range from breach of patient privacy to the overwhelming cost of commitment and significant penalties. Countries, where HIT interoperability standards are equally important and regulated, are projected to drive the market along with the US, driven by the entry of enterprise ICT companies (Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle) that promise to improve patient data accessibility across the globe on behalf of major payers, providers, and government agencies.In the future, data interoperability between revenue cycle management (RCM), Electronic Medical Record (EMR), wearables, imaging, and supply chain IT solutions will mark a new era of holistic population health management. As a result, the population health management market, coupled with the social determinant of the health market, will continue to drive global market revenue in favor of healthcare interoperability solutions. Additionally, quality performance management during and post-care will be the most important investment area for payers, providers, and government agencies. Data analytics and data interoperability solutions will be mainly utilized for purposes that serve the broader objective of value-based care, which is to report quality outcomes across the care continuum near real-time. More importantly, the healthcare interoperability market will be primarily driven in the future by progressive healthcare stakeholders that are currently harnessing the power of AI technologies to support interdisciplinary treatment decisions across multiple disparate healthcare departments across the care continuum. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Key Findings - Global Market Forces

Key Findings - Global Market Financials

Key Findings - Select Vendor Examples

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO’s Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

Market Overview

Growth Opportunities Resulting from Broader Industry Convergence

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

Drivers and Restraints

Impact of Healthcare Industry Mega Trends on the Digital Health Interoperability Market

Mega Trend Impact on the Interoperability Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Revenue Forecasts and Trends - Total Healthcare Interoperability Market

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Segment Lifecycle Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Latin American Region Key Findings

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Discussion by Product Segment

Penetration Analysis - Global Outlook

Competitive Environment - Total Healthcare Interoperability Market

Market Share

Changes in the Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment

Competitive Market Structure

Detailed Vendor Landscape Segmentation

Growth Opportunity Assessment

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Appendix - Demographic Indicators: Selected Nations

US Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

Chinese Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

Japanese Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

Indian Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

UAE Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

UK Healthcare - Demographic Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oe0qi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-interoperability-market-to-2024-entry-of-apple-microsoft-salesforce-oracle-to-improve-patient-data-accessibility-on-behalf-of-major-payers-providers-and-governments-301162909.html

SOURCE Research and Markets