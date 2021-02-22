Global Healthcare Education Markets Report 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities & Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, e-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End-user, and Region - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause barrier to the market growth.

Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario

On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.

e-Learning solutions have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and e-Learning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the e-Learning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of e-Learning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

North America to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

The global healthcare education market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.

Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP ( Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier ( Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips ( Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers ( Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Market Definition1.3 Market Scope1.3.1 Markets Covered1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study1.4 Limitations1.5 Stakeholders1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Approach2.1.1 Secondary Sources2.1.2 Primary Sources2.2 Market Size Estimation2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation2.4 Market Share Estimation2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.2 Restraints5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Decision Support System Market5.4 Ecosystem Coverage5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Regulations5.7 Pricing Analysis

6 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Providers6.1 Introduction6.2 OEM/Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies6.3 Universities and Academic Centers6.4 Continued Medical Education Providers6.5 Learning Management Systems Providers6.6 Education Platforms6.7 Professional Associations6.8 Medical Simulation

7 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Delivery Mode7.1 Introduction7.2 Classroom-based Courses7.3 e-Learning Solutions

8 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Cardiology8.3 Internal Medicine8.4 Radiology8.5 Neurology8.6 Pediatrics8.7 Academic Education8.8 Other Applications

9 Healthcare Education Services Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Physicians9.3 Non-Physician Healthcare Professional9.4 Students

10 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Roe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Top Players in the LMS, OEM and Educational Platform Markets11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.3.1 Star11.3.2 Emerging Leaders11.3.3 Pervasive Players11.3.4 Participant11.4 Competitive Scenario11.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations11.4.2 Acquisitions11.4.3 Expansions

12 Company Profiles12.1 SAP12.2 Adobe Inc.12.3 Info0R12.4 Oracle12.5 HealthStream12.6 HealthcareSource12.7 Elsevier12.8 Articulate12.9 PeopleFluent 12.10 ADP12.11 GE Healthcare12.12 Trivantis Corporation12.13 Cerner12.14 Koninklijke Phillips12.15 Siemens Healthineers12.16 Coursera12.17 IBM12.18 Academy of Medicine of Richmond12.19 PfizerWebinar12.20 Central Michigan University College of Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/642y0b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-education-markets-report-2021-301232404.html

SOURCE Research and Markets