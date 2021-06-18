Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring United Health Group, AmeriPlan And Xpress Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market (2021-2026) by Service, Deployment Model, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising presence of DMPOs that offer affordable plans for various services, including dental care, vision care, chiropractic care, virtual visits, health advocacy, prescription drugs, and alternative medicines, in the U.S. is one of the key factors anticipated to boost its familiarity among the U.S. patient population.

Recent Developments1. In September 2019, Sam's Club partnered with Humana, Quest Diagnostics, and 98point6 and launched an innovative pilot called "Care Accelerator" to make healthcare more affordable for its members.2. In December 2018, Cigna launched the new Cigna Healthy Pregnancy app to help improve health and lower overall healthcare costs for pregnant women. The app included Cigna's Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies maternity health engagement program. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Access One Consumer Health, Inc. New Benefits, Careington International Corporation, AmeriPlan, Alliance HealthCard of Florida, Inc., United Health Group, American Dental Care Partners, Inc., DentalPlans.com, Inc.(Internet Brands), Humana, Inc., Cigna, Freshbenies, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Growing demand for Health Discount Plans to Control Rising Healthcare Costs4.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Private Health Discount Plans in Different U.S. States4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Easy availability of Better Insurance Plans 4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Measures to reduce infections caused due to CIEDs4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Difficulty in Implementing Health Discount Programs Outside Hospital Facilities4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Health Advocate6.3 Virtual Visits6.4 Alternative Medicines6.5 Prescription Drugs6.6 Dental Care6.7 Vision Care6.8 Hearing Aids6.9 Chiropractic Care6.10 Nurse Services6.11 Vitamins & Supplements6.12 Wellness Plans6.13 Podiatry Plans6.14 Others 7 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Deployment Model7.1 Introduction7.2 Discounts for Family Member7.3 Cumulative Discounts on Premiums7.4 No Claim Bonus 8 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By End User8.1 Introduction8.2 Healthcare Providers8.3 Healthcare Payers8.4 Vendor8.5 Patients 9 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Access One Consumer Health, Inc.11.2 New Benefits11.3 Careington International Corporation11.4 AmeriPlan11.5 Alliance HealthCard of Florida, Inc.11.6 United Health Group11.7 American Dental Care Partners, Inc.11.8 DentalPlans.com, Inc.(Internet Brands)11.9 Humana, Inc.11.10 Cigna11.11 Freshbenies11.12 United Health Group11.13 American Dental Care Partners, Inc.11.14 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association11.15 DentalPlans.com, Inc.11.16 Sam's West, Inc.11.17 Discounts by Design11.18 Xpress Healthcare 12 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2056f

