Global Healthcare CRM Market 2021-2026: Key Players Include Accenture, Amdocs, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce And SAP

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare CRM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare CRM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare CRM market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Healthcare customer relationship management (HCRM) refers to a specialized software-based solution designed for medical institutions to manage customer-related processes. It is usually deployed on cloud or on-premises in the form of operational, analytical and collaborative CRM.]

It includes comprehensive patient management, dashboard and reporting, caregiver management and communication tools. HCRM records the patient's information, such as medical history, visits, prescriptions and medical bills, into a holistic profile and is also used for scheduling and tracking medical appointments.

It aids in maintaining an updated database about the patients with valuable insights and offer quality support to the customers. As a result, they are widely used across hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

Healthcare CRM Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective solutions to improve patient's treatment and healthcare experience is providing a thrust to the market growth.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for efficient HCRM solutions in the healthcare centers for efficient patient monitoring.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cloud-computing solutions with the HCRM platforms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions provide high-quality virtual care, home care and remote disease monitoring services to the patient through chatbots and real-time interactions.

These tools also assist in minimizing the human effort that results in enhanced cost efficiency, minimal risk of errors and optimized communications. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare CRM market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application, technology and end use.

Breakup by Product:

Individual

Referral

Individual and Referral

Breakup by Application:

Community Outreach

Case Coordination

Case Management

Relationship Management

Breakup by Technology:

Cloud-based

Mobile

Social

Collaborative

Predictive

Breakup by End Use:

Payers

Providers

Life Science Companies

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Accenture Plc

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Amdocs

Aspect Software Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com inc

SAP SE

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global healthcare CRM market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare CRM market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare CRM market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h2c28

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-crm-market-2021-2026-key-players-include-accenture-amdocs-microsoft-oracle-salesforce-and-sap-301451448.html

SOURCE Research and Markets