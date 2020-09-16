Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market (2020 To 2026) - Opportunity Analysis For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence market is expected to reach $15.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019 to 2026. Healthcare business intelligence is a technology-driven process wherein a wide range of technologies and strategies are used by healthcare organizations to collect data from all the sources in the unit and arrange it in an easily understandable way for analysis. These solutions help a user to improve its efficiency and productivity for various applications such as financial, patient care, workforce, and administration analysis. By providing a base for evidence-based clinical decision-making, Business Intelligence (BI) can help to recover patient outcomes and enable physicians to better monitor and forecast patient diagnoses.Factors such as implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries are propelling the market growth. However, requirement of high investments may hinder the market growth. Amongst component, software emerged as one of the key potential segments, mainly owing to its wide usage in healthcare industry. Growing need for efficient management of workflows in the healthcare facilities, and increasing demand for personalized and customized information in emerging economies are driving growth of the software market. The adoption of healthcare BI software is majorly increasing due to the growing need to manage financial operations. These applications are continuously evolving and focus on enhancing the patient outcomes along with real-time sharing of patients' data. BI software further allows identifying which services offered by healthcare organizations are most profitable and which ones are underused. This allows organizations to make necessary changes and to generate maximum profit.The key vendors mentioned are SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Sisense Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce, QlikTech International AB, Information Builders, Looker Data Sciences Inc., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Board International, Perficient, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Infor., Domo, Inc, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., OpenText Corporation, and Accenture Plc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Function5.1 Introduction 5.2 Performance Management/ Monitoring & Alerts 5.3 Query & Reporting Tools 5.4 OLAP and Visualization Tools 6 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Services 6.3 Platforms 6.4 Software 7 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Deployment Model7.1 Introduction 7.2 On-premise Model 7.3 Hybrid Model 7.4 Cloud-based Model 8 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 Operational Analysis 8.3 Financial Analysis 8.4 Clinical Analysis 8.5 Patient Care Analysis 8.6 Marketing Analysis 8.7 Predicting Patient Needs 8.8 Reporting Efficiency 8.9 Improving Response Rates 8.10 Mining Data to Treat Diseases 8.11 Identifying At-Risk Patients 9 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By End User9.1 Introduction 9.2 Healthcare Providers 9.3 Payers 9.4 Healthcare Manufacturers 9.5 Physician Practices/Clinics 9.6 Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) 9.7 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) 9.8 Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) 9.9 Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) 9.10 Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) 9.11 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies 9.12 Medical Device Companies 9.13 Biomedical Research Centres 10 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Technology10.1 Introduction 10.2 Mobile BI 10.3 Traditional BI 10.4 Cloud BI 10.5 Typical Architecture BI 10.6 Big Data 10.7 Artificial Intelligence 11 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Type11.1 Introduction 11.2 Predictive 11.3 Descriptive 11.4 Prescriptive 11.5 Centralization of Electronic Health Records 11.6 The Social Media Wave 11.7 Personal Health Apps and Devices 12 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.3 Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa 13 Strategic Benchmarking 14 Vendors Landscape14.1 SAP SE 14.2 Microsoft 14.3 IBM Corporation 14.4 Oracle 14.5 Sisense Inc. 14.6 SAS Institute Inc. 14.7 Salesforce 14.8 QlikTech International AB 14.9 Information Builders 14.10 Looker Data Sciences Inc. 14.11 Yellowfin International Pty Ltd 14.12 Board International 14.13 Perficient, Inc. 14.14 TIBCO Software Inc. 14.15 Infor. 14.16 Domo, Inc 14.17 TABLEAU SOFTWARE 14.18 MicroStrategy Incorporated. 14.19 OpenText Corporation 14.20 Accenture Plc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlasb6

