Global Healthcare BPO Market (2021 To 2026) - Growing Adoption Of AI-based Tools For Drug Discovery Presents Opportunities

The global healthcare BPO market is projected to reach USD 468.5 billion by 2026 from USD 296.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Healthcare BPO is a practice in which healthcare organizations outsource their business operations to third-party organizations. The aim of healthcare business process outsourcing services is to reduce administration costs for healthcare providers and enhance patient satisfaction.

The healthcare BPO sector handles a variety of activities ranging from data entry to medical claims processing services. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs, rising demand for niche services, growing outsourcing in the life science industries, and lack of in-house expertise in the end-use industries.

On the other hand, hidden costs associated with outsourcing services and concerns related to losing visibility and control over the business process are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Claims management services to hold the largest share of the payer services market

Based on type, the payer services market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development & business acquisition, provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services and HR services.

The claims management segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, from USD 11.7 billion in 2021 to USD 19.5 billion by 2026. Claims processing is an integral part of the healthcare payer industry, and outsourcing of claims management provides the payer company with an opportunity to establish a long-term relationship with customers.

R&D services to be the fastest-growing segment in the life science services market

Based on type, the life science services market is segmented into manufacturing, R&D and non-clinical services. R&D services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 to 2026. Rising R&D expenditure and the increasing need to reduce drug costs are a matter of concern for various pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Increasing competition, escalating cost of drug development, the complexity of discovery research, and the increasing need to speed up the rate of new product launches are some of the major factors driving the increased demand for R&D outsourcing.

The US to be the largest source geography for healthcare BPO services in North America

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 49.0% of the global healthcare BPO market in 2021, followed by Europe (30.6%) and the RoW (20.3%). Factors such as growing pressure to curb the increasing cost of care, demand for dedicated customer care professionals to create new insurance exchanges, manage workload of processing claims, account maintenance, and catering to the expanded customer base are some of the major factors driving the growth of healthcare BPO market in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Healthcare BPO Market Overview4.2 North America: Healthcare BPO Market, by Provider Service (2020)4.3 Healthcare BPO Market Share, by Life Science Service, 2021 Vs. 20264.4 Non-Clinical Services Market Share, by Type, 2021 Vs. 20264.5 Sales & Marketing Services Market Share, by Type, 2021 Vs. 20264.6 Healthcare BPO Market, by Destination Geography

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Shift to Icd-10 coding standards and upcoming Icd-11 standards5.2.1.2 Pressure to reduce the rising healthcare costs5.2.1.3 Loss of revenue due to billing errors5.2.1.4 Demand for niche services5.2.1.5 Need for structured processes and documentation5.2.1.6 Lack of in-house expertise in end-use industries5.2.1.7 Growing outsourcing in the pharma and biopharma industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Hidden outsourcing costs5.2.2.2 Concerns related to losing visibility and control over the business process5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Limitations in the data capturing process in Medicaid services5.2.3.2 Data security concerns5.2.4 Opportunities5.2.4.1 Advanced data analytics5.2.4.2 Growing adoption of artificial intelligence-based tools for drug discovery5.3 Outsourcing Approaches5.4 Outsourcing Models5.5 Impact of COVID-19 On the Healthcare BPO Market5.6 Porter's Five forces Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Machine Learning5.8.2 Artificial Intelligence5.8.3 Internet of Things5.8.4 Blockchain5.8.5 Augmented Reality5.9 Regulatory Analysis5.10 Ecosystem5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.12 Case Study Analysis

6 Healthcare BPO Market, by Provider Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Revenue Cycle Management6.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management Segment Held the Largest Share of the Healthcare BPO Provider Services Market6.3 Patient Enrolment6.3.1 Outsourcing Patient Enrolment Services Help Prevent Claim Denials and Payment Delays6.4 Patient Care6.4.1 Medical Transcription6.4.1.1 Medical transcription outsourcing offers a quicker, efficient, and streamlined medical transcription process6.4.2 Device Monitoring6.4.2.1 Device monitoring centers facilitate health systems to cater to unique patient needs6.4.3 Medical Imaging6.4.3.1 Medical imaging outsourcing services provide a multidisciplinary approach to obtain accurate imaging results

7 Healthcare BPO Market, by Payer Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Claims Management Services7.2.1 Claims Adjudication Services7.2.1.1 The claims adjudication services segment accounted for the largest share of the claims management outsourcing services market in 20207.2.2 Claims Settlement Services7.2.2.1 Streamlined settlement processes offered by outsourcing companies to drive the segment growth7.2.3 Information Management Services7.2.3.1 Information management services enable the handling of a large amount of data generated during the claims management process7.2.4 Claims Repricing7.2.4.1 Outsourcing claims repricing services to healthcare BPOs reduces the administrative burden on payer firms7.2.5 Claims Investigation Services7.2.5.1 Outsourcing claims investigation services help improve fraud detection & recovery7.2.6 Claims Indexing Services7.2.6.1 Outsourcing is preferred for the indexing of medical records as it is time-consuming and requires expertise7.2.7 Fraud Detection & Management7.2.7.1 Third-party vendors use advanced analytics, technologies, and tools to identify fraudulent activities accurately7.3 Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations7.3.1 Reduction In Overhead Expenses and Improved Efficiency offered by Outsourcing Companies To Support Segment Growth7.4 Member Management Services7.4.1 Third-Party Vendors Help Manage Member-Related Eligibility Data More Strategically Across the Enterprise7.5 Product Development & Business Acquisition Services (PDBA)7.5.1 Increasing Focus On Customer Engagement and Retention To Support the Segment Growth7.6 Provider Management Services7.6.1 Increasing Complexities and Variations In Provider Networks and Health Plans Has Increased the Dependency On Third-Party Vendors7.7 Care Management Services7.7.1 Care Management Services Play A Major Role In Clinical Coverage Decisions and Review Systems7.8 Billing and Accounts Management Services7.8.1 Outsourcing of these Services Help Check Frauds, Reduce Process Time, and Minimize the Burden On Payer Staff7.9 Hr Services7.9.1 Outsourcing Hr Services Ensures Reduced Costs and Attrition Rates While Ensuring Steady Business Growth

8 Healthcare BPO Market, by Life Science Service8.1 Introduction8.2 Manufacturing8.2.1 Benefits of Outsourcing Such As Long-Term Cost Savings and Availability of Expert Personnel To Propel Market Growth8.3 Research & Development (R&D)8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Specialized Research and Development Service Providers To Drive Market Growth8.4 Non-Clinical Services8.4.1 Sales & Marketing Services8.4.1.1 Analytics8.4.1.1.1 Use of analytics to improve customer-facing functions and minimize risks have increased the outsourcing of analytical services8.4.1.2 Marketing8.4.1.2.1 Outsourcing marketing services to third parties helps organizations to focus on their core functionalities8.4.1.3 Research8.4.1.3.1 Increasing focus on outsourcing research activities for strategic decision-making to drive market growth8.4.1.4 Forecasting8.4.1.4.1 Sales, revenue, and demand are the most commonly outsourced forecasting services by the life science industry8.4.1.5 Performance reporting8.4.1.5.1 Commonly outsourced performance reporting services include brand performance tracking, sales force performance tracking, and sales tracking8.4.2 Supply Chain Management & Logistics8.4.2.1 Outsourcing helps manage complex supply chain operations with more efficiency and flexibility as compared to in-house units8.4.3 Other Non-Clinical Services

9 Healthcare BPO Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Ranking10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Participants10.4.4 Pervasive Players10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Emerging Players10.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Responsive Companies10.5.3 Starting Blocks10.5.4 Dynamic Companies10.6 Competitive Benchmarking10.6.1 Company Product Footprint10.6.2 Company Application Footprint10.6.3 Company Region Footprint10.7 Competitive Scenario10.7.1 Product/Service Launches & Approvals10.7.2 Deals10.7.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Accenture11.1.2 Cognizant11.1.3 Tata Consultancy Services11.1.4 Xerox Corporation11.1.5 WNS (Holdings) Limited11.1.6 NTT Data Corporation11.1.7 IQVIA11.1.8 Mphasis11.1.9 Genpact 11.1.10 Wipro 11.1.11 Infosys BPM 11.1.12 Firstsource Solutions11.2 Other Players11.2.1 IBM Corporation11.2.2 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions11.2.3 Lonza11.2.4 Omega Healthcare11.2.5 R1 RCM11.2.6 Invensis Technologies11.2.7 Unitedhealth Group11.2.8 HCL Technologies11.2.9 Sykes Enterprises 11.2.10 Parexel International 11.2.11 Access Healthcare 11.2.12 Sutherland Global 11.2.13 Akurate Management Solutions

12 Appendix

