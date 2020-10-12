Global Healthcare API Market Outlook To 2027 - Featuring General Electric, MuleSoft & Epic Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare API - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare API market accounted for $191.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $309.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Technological advancement in health care solutions coupled with the co-existence of healthcare and IT services and increased patient satisfaction & development in care quality are propelling the growth of the market. However, loss and manipulation of important patient information and concerns related to privacy breaches are hampering the growth of the market.Patient-centric healthcare is a rising trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted in improved outcomes, good patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. The emergence of host services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has improved the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about the experience, speciality, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the availability of free storage space to store and organize healthcare data of patients and hospitals that is easily accessible during emergencies by healthcare professionals and caregivers. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for API-based electronic health record services and wearable medical devices, increasing healthcare investments & adoption of technologically advanced healthcare solutions.Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare API Market include Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, Apple Inc., TrueVault, and Google Cloud. What our report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End User Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User5.1 Introduction5.2 Vendors5.3 Healthcare Payers5.4 Patients5.5 Healthcare Providers 6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Model6.1 Introduction6.2 Cloud-based6.3 On-premise 7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Remote Patient Monitoring7.3 Payment7.4 Medical Device (Wearable)7.5 Electronic Health Record Access7.6 Appointments 8 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.10.2 Microsoft Corporation10.3 General Electric Company10.4 MuleSoft, Inc.10.5 Epic Systems Corporation.10.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.10.7 Practice Fusion, Inc.10.8 Greenway Health, LLC.10.9 eClinicalWorks10.10 Apple Inc.10.11 TrueVault10.12 Google CloudFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dqsv

