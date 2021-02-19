Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021: Additive Manufacturing Playing A Significant Role In The Fight Against COVID-19 By Speeding Up The Manufacturing Process

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Laser Sintering, Deposition Modeling), by Application (Medical Implants, Wearable Devices), by Material, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size is valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period. Easy development of customized products, reduction in manufacturing cost due to technological advancements, and possibilities of using various material for printing are propelling market growth.The growing success of additive manufacturing is due to its benefits over conventional manufacturing methods. Some of the benefits include the application of advanced technology; use of a wide range of materials like metal, plastics, and polymers; flexibility in design; build speed; dimensional accuracy; and its ability to produce complex parts/geometry, such as cooling channels and honeycomb structure. Production of implants and prosthetics is the largest application for additive manufacturing in the healthcare industry.There is an increasing demand for orthopedic procedures, such as knee & hip replacements, due to the increasing geriatric population. Moreover, the increasing application of dental implants along with a growing need for prosthetics is another key factor expected to drive the market. North America and Europe were the leading regional markets in 2020. This growth was attributed to extensive R&D, advanced healthcare system, and the presence of leading 3D printing machinery manufacturers & material suppliers in these regions.Additive manufacturing is playing a significant role in the fight against COVID-19 by compensating for the shortage of medical supplies by speeding up the manufacturing process. This will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory approvals associated with medical devices might hinder the growth. Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Laser sintering accounted for the largest market share of 31.0% in 2020 as it uses a wide variety of materials to make high-quality, complex geometries and can produce several pieces at one time.

The polymers material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50% in 2020, as polymer-based AM has been used for decades in creating medical instruments as well as prosthetic limbs & related accessories.

North America led the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest share of more than 35% due to the presence of several additive manufacturing companies with a robust distribution network.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to significant demand for dental 3D printing as a result of an increasing number of people undergoing tooth replacement surgeries.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information or Data Analysis1.5 Market Formulation & Validation1.6 Model Details1.7 List of Secondary Sources1.8 List of Primary Sources1.9 List of Abbreviations1.10 Objectives Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.2 Segment Outlook2.3 Competitive Insights Chapter 3 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market3.1.2 Ancillary market3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Regulatory Framework3.4 Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis3.4.1.1 Demand for customized additive manufacturing3.4.1.2 Patent expiration3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.4.2.1 High costs associated with additive manufacturing3.4.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals3.5 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis Tools3.5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Technology Segment Analysis4.1 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2 Stereolithography4.3 Deposition Modeling4.4 Electron Beam Melting4.5 Laser Sintering4.6 Jetting Technology4.7 Laminated Object Manufacturing Chapter 5 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Application Material Segment Analysis5.1 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2 Medical Implants5.3 Prosthetics5.4 Wearable Devices5.5 Tissue Engineering Chapter 6 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Material Segment Analysis6.1 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2 Metals & Alloys6.3 Polymers6.4 Biological Cells Chapter 7 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Healthcare Additive Manufacturing: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 8 Company Profiles8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)8.2.1 Participant Categorization8.2.1.1 Innovators8.2.1.1.1 3D Systems Inc.8.2.1.1.2 EnvisionTEC GmbH8.2.1.1.3 Stratasys Ltd.8.2.1.1.4 EoS GmbH8.3 Vendor Landscape8.3.1 List Of Key Service Providers8.4 Company Profiles8.4.1 GE additive (GENERAL ELECTRIC)8.4.2 3D Systems, Inc.8.4.3 EnvisionTEC GMBH8.4.4 RegenHU8.4.5 Allevi, Inc.8.4.6 EOS GmbH (Electro Optical Systems)8.4.7 Materialise N.V.8.4.8 Stratasys LTD.8.4.9 Nanoscribe GmbH 8.4.10 GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34t1li

