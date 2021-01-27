Global Health Policy Strategist Nicholas Diamond Joins C&M International

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring International LLC - the global policy and regulatory affairs affiliate of Crowell & Moring LLP - has appointed Nicholas Diamond as a director focused on global health and regulatory policy. Diamond has nearly a decade of experience serving as a strategic advisor to healthcare and life sciences companies, as well as advocacy and trade organizations, on U.S. and international health policy and regulatory matters, including vaccine policy, healthcare financing, telehealth, public and private insurance, and market access.

The appointment further enhances C&M International's global health and life sciences service offering, which it has provided for three decades to clients seeking guidance on regulatory and policy matters as they bring their innovations to market. The company works with nine out of ten of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies (by revenue) and a wide spectrum of medical device, technology, digital health, nutrition, and distribution businesses - and their industry associations - to advance their perspectives in key international forums, and with government regulators in pursuit of better health for all.

"With health and medical innovations continuing to accelerate, we are redoubling our efforts to guide our clients into impactful collaborations with governments and through multilateral organizations so the world can benefit more quickly from these advancements," said Robert Holleyman, CEO and president of C&M International. "Nick's widely recognized health policy experience, combined with his industry knowledge and legal credentials, bolsters our service offerings to clients seeking to navigate a complex global regulatory and business environment."

Prior to joining C&M International, Diamond was a consultant at Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting firm, where he advised business leaders on market access, policy, and government affairs strategy. While there, he led the firm's state policy team, co-led its pharmacy services and telehealth advisory teams, and was one of its senior vaccines consultants.

Before that, Diamond led global market strategy for the health sector at MarkLogic, a global enterprise software company. In earlier senior consulting positions with Booz Allen Hamilton and The MITRE Corporation, he worked on diverse public policy and regulatory matters, with a focus on health insurance, payment, and quality issues. Diamond also advised the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

"C&M International presented a unique opportunity to expand my service to clients with its strong international platform," said Diamond. "At a time when innovation and partnerships in the health sector are top priorities in every country, I look forward to helping our clients shape and navigate complex policy and regulatory developments."

Diamond will also join Crowell & Moring LLP as a lawyer in its Health Care Group once he has been admitted to the D.C. Bar.

Diamond frequently appears as a commentator in major broadcast and print media. He received his law degree from the Charleston School of Law, where he was a Presidential Scholar in conjunction with the Medical University of South Carolina. He also received a master's degree in bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania and an LL.M. in global health law, with distinction and on the Dean's List, from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he is now an adjunct professor. Diamond is also a Ph.D. candidate in public international law at Leiden Law School in The Hague. He earned his undergraduate degree at Georgetown University.

About Crowell & Moring International LLC

Crowell & Moring International LLC is a global government relations, public affairs, and public policy consulting firm that helps clients shape the international regulatory landscape to support innovation, sustainable growth, and commercial competitiveness in global markets. For more than thirty years, C&M International's team of public policy experts, former trade negotiators and government officials, economists, and researchers has worked with clients to resolve commercial and trade challenges, clear political hurdles, and engage in the policymaking processes that affect their business goals. When issues demand it, the team also brings to bear the resources and expertise of its lawyer colleagues within its parent organization, Crowell & Moring LLP.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

