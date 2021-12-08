Global Health Insurance Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health insurance market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Health insurance protects an insured individual against financial losses arising due to a medical emergency. It covers medical treatment expenditures, such as ambulance charges, doctor consultation fees, and hospitalization, medicines and daycare procedures costs.

The payout is generally either made on actual expenses incurred in the hospital using original medical bills or diagnosis of diseases without submitting bills. Health insurance also provides easy access to medical treatment with a cashless facility at network hospitals of the insurer. Nowadays, various health insurance companies are offering coverage for domiciliary treatment, wherein medical supervision is provided at home for specific diseases.The increasing costs of healthcare services, in confluence with the growing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, stroke and kidney failure, represent one of the key factors escalating the demand for health insurance worldwide. Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are making it necessary for employers to provide health insurance to their employees. These agencies are also enforcing laws that mandate international health insurance for tourists. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population is promoting the adoption of government health insurance programs or schemes offered at low premium rates.

Furthermore, growing health awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure are other factors bolstering the market growth. Besides this, various companies are providing cover for medical expenses incurred during the treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). They are also focusing on digitizing claim processing and policy management, which is anticipated to influence the market positively in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global health insurance market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation), AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cigna Corporation, International Medical Group Inc. (Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.), Prudential Plc, United Health Group Inc. and Zurich Insurance Group AG. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global health insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global health insurance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the plan type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demographics?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global health insurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Health Insurance Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Provider Type6.1 Private Providers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Public Providers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Life-Time Coverage7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Term Insurance7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Plan Type8.1 Medical Insurance8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Critical Illness Insurance8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Family Floater Health Insurance8.3.1 Market Trends 9 Market Breakup by Demographics9.1 Minor9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Adults9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Senior Citizen9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Provider Type10.1 Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Point of Service (POS)10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation)16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 AIA Group Limited16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Allianz SE16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.4 Aviva Plc16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Cigna Corporation16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 International Medical Group Inc. (Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8 Prudential Plc16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 United Health Group Inc.16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Zurich Insurance Group AG16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

