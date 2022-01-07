Global Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Report 2021: Increasing Drug Development Is Driving The Demand For The HEOR Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) industry attained a value of USD 1228 million in 2020. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach USD 2459.4 million by 2026.

The services used by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to determine the value, cost, and cost-effectiveness of products or processes are referred to as health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).

Observational data, price comparison, and other market indicators assist healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in making better informed strategic decisions for their goods. Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) assists healthcare decision-makers, such as physicians, governments, payers, health ministries, and patients, in comparing and selecting the best treatment options.

The focus of health economics and outcomes research service providers on providing optimal health outcomes for patients from an affordable perspective will increase its demand over the period, thereby facilitating the overall industry growth. The increasing drug development is driving the demand for the HEOR industry.The overall market will rise as demand for secure services like clinical and preclinical testing, as well as regulatory affairs expertise grows. The use of healthcare IT and analytic technologies allows these CROs to coordinate across several platforms, which will drive up the need for HEOR services in payer decision-making, boosting the market for health economics and outcomes research (HOER).

Health economics and outcomes research aid clinical development by giving useful information about specific treatments, such as population accessibility and competitor pricing. HEOR services are used to determine the price of a newly produced drug and to revise the prices of existing drugs, thereby boosting the industry's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

IQVIA Inc.

Medpace, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Syneos Health

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope 3 Report Description3.1 Market Definition and Outlook3.2 Properties and Applications3.3 Market Analysis3.4 Key Players 4 Key Assumptions 5 Executive Summary5.1 Overview5.2 Key Drivers5.3 Key Developments5.4 Competitive Structure5.5 Key Industrial Trends 6 Snapshot6.1 Global6.2 Regional 7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges 8 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Analysis8.1 Key Industry Highlights8.2 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Historical Market (2016-2020) 8.3 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Forecast (2021-2026)8.4 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Drugs8.4.1 Developing Drugs8.4.2 Approved Drugs8.5 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Service8.5.1 Real World Evidence8.5.2 Payer Evidence8.5.3 Pricing and Reimbursement8.5.4 Epidemiology Studies8.5.5 Market Access8.6 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Offering8.6.1 Outsourced8.6.2 In-house8.7 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by End Use8.7.1 Healthcare Providers8.7.2 Government Organizations8.7.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies8.7.4 Healthcare Payers8.8 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Region 9 Regional Analysis 10 Market Dynamics10.1 SWOT Analysis10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis10.3 Key Indicators for Demand10.4 Key Indicators for Price 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Cost Analysis 13 Procurement Strategy13.1 Sourcing Model13.2 Engagement Model 13.3 Pricing Model 14 Billing Rates 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Company Profiles 16 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fty8y7

