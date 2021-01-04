Global Health & Fitness Club Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health & Fitness Club (Gym) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health & Fitness Club (Gym) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health and fitness club market is estimated to reach US$96.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, growing urban population, increasing obesity, rising fitness clubs and gym, inclination towards health clubs for fitness are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing physical outdoor activity, increased cost and increasing demand for home equipments. A few notable trends include the rise of lifestyle-related illness, influence of social media, increasing number of health clubs and memberships, technology advancement, increasing healthcare costs, increasing health conscious audience and growing hybrid studios.

The global health and fitness club market is expected to grow in future owing to rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle, increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases and rising incidences of obesity. In terms of geographical areas, America is the major contributor to the global health and fitness club memberships supported by growing millennial population and rising obesity. Asia is the fastest-growing market for health and fitness club with attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs and increasing spending on marketing and advertisement.

Key Target Audience:

Fitness and Health Clubs

Gyms

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction1.1 Fitness Clubs 1.2 Different Fitness Centers1.3 Different Facilities and Services

2. Impact of COVID-192.1.1 Fall in Memberships2.1.2 Gyms Bankruptcy 2.1.3 Rising Sales of Home Fitness Equipments

3. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis3.1 Global Health and Fitness Club Market by Value 3.2 Global Health and Fitness Club Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global Health and Fitness Penetration Rate by Region3.4 Global Health and Fitness Club Market by Region3.5 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership3.6 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership Forecast 3.7 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership by Region3.8 Global Number of Gym by Region

4. Regional Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis4.1 North America 4.1.1 North America Health and Fitness Club Market by Value4.1.2 North America Health and Fitness Club Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 North America Health and Fitness Club Membership4.1.4 North America Health and Fitness Club Membership Forecast4.1.5 Number of Gyms in North America4.1.6 Number of Gyms in North America Forecast4.1.7 U.S. Gym Market by Value4.1.8 U.S. Gym Market Forecast by Value4.1.9 U.S. Gym Membership 4.1.10 U.S. Gym Membership Forecast 4.1.11 Number of Gyms in the U.S. 4.1.12 Number of Gyms in the U.S. Forecast4.2 Europe 4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income5.1.2 Growing Urban Population5.1.3 Increasing Obesity5.1.4 Rising Fitness Clubs and Gym5.1.5 Inclination Towards Health Clubs for Fitness5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Rise of Lifestyle Related Illness5.2.2 Influence of Social Media5.2.3 Increasing Number of Health Clubs and Memberships5.2.4 Technology Advancements 5.2.5 Increasing Healthcare Costs5.2.6 Increasing Health Conscious Audience5.2.7 Growing Hybrid Studios5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Increasing Physical Outdoor Activity5.3.2 Increased Cost5.3.3 Increasing Demand for Home Equipments

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison 6.1.3 Global Gyms Brands by Client Base6.2 The U.S.6.2.1 Top U.S. Gyms by Number of Members6.3 China6.3.1 China Gyms Market Ranking

7. Company Profiles7.1 Planet Fitness, Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Town Sports International Holdings Inc.7.3 Equinox Holdings, Inc.7.4 The Bay Club Company7.5 Gold Gym International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i39sqw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-health--fitness-club-market-report-2020-301200155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets