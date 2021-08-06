Global HD Maps For Autonomous Vehicles Market Research Report 2021-2030
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market by Solution (Cloud-based, Embedded), LOA (L2, L3, L4, L5), Usage (Passenger & Commercial), Vehicle Type, Services (Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update, Maintenance), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2030.
HD maps are primarily used in autonomous vehicles. These are the maps designed for use by the machines that drive the autonomous vehicles. HD maps offer high-precision localization, environment perception, planning and decision making, and real-time navigation cloud services to autonomous vehicles. OEMs across the globe are investing in the development of autonomous vehicles.
Although level 5 fully autonomous vehicles are not expected to be commercially available until 2025, many of the associated technologies have already been developed, and thousands of patent applications have been filed to secure intellectual property rights. Ford had the largest number of patents related to autonomous vehicle technology, followed by Toyota by the end of 2020. Since 2011, Ford submitted 14,354 patents and 13,000 patents were submitted by Toyota by the end of 2020.
With the growing trend of autonomous driving technology, the global HD maps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future. The promising market for self-driving car renting services and increased investments in autonomous driving technology startups are expected to boost the HD maps market.
In addition, increasing R&D activities related to HD maps by leading HD map suppliers and several startups will further fuel the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicle market. However, high investment costs and slow adoption rates in developing countries are considered the major restraints for this market.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles during the forecast period. The North American market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising investment in autonomous vehicle technology; and a strong presence of HD map suppliers.
The increase in government support and the availability of suitable infrastructure for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are likely to drive market growth in the region. Asia Oceania is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region leading the fast-paced development. The government support for autonomous vehicle technology is also a driving factor for the growth of the Asia Oceania market.
Some of the major players in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market are TomTom ( the Netherlands), HERE Technologies ( the Netherlands), Waymo (US), NVIDIA (US), Baidu ( China), Dynamic Map Platform ( Japan), NavInfo ( China), and Zenrin (US).
These players have long-term supply contracts with leading automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle technology developers. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market. Partnership and collaboration are the most widely adopted strategies by major players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Trend of Autonomous Driving
- Increasing Adoption of Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS Features in the Automotive Industry
- Increasing Investment by Startups in the Development of HD Maps
- Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players
- Growth in the Map Data Collection
- Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects
- Smart City Initiatives and Investments
Restraints
- Limited Standardization in HD Maps
- Less Reliability in Untested Environments
- Opportunities
- Autonomous Car Renting Services
- Advancement in 5G Technology
- 5G Technology Ecosystem
- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data
Challenges
- Legal & Privacy Issues Regarding HD Maps
- High Cost of the Technology and Autonomous Vehicle Mapping
- Large Size Data Collection, Processing, and Transmission of HD Map Data
Regulatory Analysis of Related Markets
- General Data Protection Regulation
- ADAS: Regulatory Overview
- Canada
- US
- European Parliament
- National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA), Japan
- Autonomous Vehicle: Regulatory Overview
- Enacted Legislation and Executive Orders in the US
- Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in China
- Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Germany
- Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Singapore
Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones
- Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia
- Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada
- Ele.me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai
- SF Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China
- Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones
- Skyways UAV of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore
- Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones
- Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Amazon Plans to Transforming Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone
- DHL Has Successfully Completed Trails of BVLOS Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania
- Ground Delivery Vehicles
Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles
- Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger
- Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California
- PepsiCo Delivering Snacks to College Students by a Fleet of Ground Robots
- FedEx Delivers Parcels Using Same-day Delivery Bot
- Dominos Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand
- Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus
- JD.com Started Deliveries Using Al Equipped Ground Robots
- Amazon's Scout Ground Robot to Deliver Parcels in Washington
- Types of GNSS Receivers
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Galileo
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)
- Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS)
- Beidou Navigation Satellite System
Key Trends in GIS
- AR and VR Technologies
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Integration of Cloud Computing in GIS
- Development of 4D GIS Software and Augmented Reality Platforms for GIS
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Argo AI
- Autonavi
- Baidu
- Blickfeld
- Carmera
- Civil Maps
- Cruise
- Daimler AG
- DHL
- Didi
- Dominos
- Dynamic Map Platform
- Einride
- Ele.me
- Emqopter
- FedEx
- Ford
- General Motors
- Geojunxion
- George Mason University
- Here
- Hyundai
- JD.com
- Kiwibots
- Kroger
- Mapillary
- MapMyIndia
- Mobileye
- Momenta
- NavInfo
- Navmii
- Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots
- Nvidia
- PepsiCo
- Pony.ai
- RMSI
- SF Express
- Skyways UAV
- Starship Technology
- The Sanborn Map Company
- TomTom
- Toyota
- TuSimple
- University Campuses in California
- Volvo
- Voxel Maps
- Voyage
- Waymo
- Woven Planet
- Zenrin
- Zipline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xs3xz
Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hd-maps-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-research-report-2021-2030-301350352.html
SOURCE Research and Markets