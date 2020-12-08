Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market To 2025 With Rapiscan Systems & Viken Detection Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Handheld Backscatter X-ray Devices Market was valued at USD 5.3 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 64.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2020 to 2025. Handheld Backscatter X-ray is an advanced X-ray imaging technology. The trend of miniaturization of devices and ease to use has led to the development of handheld variants. These variants, though, are required to possess capabilities on-par or sometimes even sophisticated than the fixed ones. The ability to shrink the X-ray tube has been one of the primary drivers to achieve the development of handheld devices in this domain.The increasing need for highly efficient and easy-to-use scanning systems is driving the market. Vehicles to screen for the detection of drugs, IEDs, to name a few, are being increasingly used across the world to smuggle in a country or region. Therefore, increased need for providing X-ray images from backscatter to detect organic-based threat materials as well, in addition to metal (lead detection), in passenger vehicles, public events, and borders are gaining traction.The backscatter-images offers additional structures, which were otherwise indistinguishable on conventional X-ray images. The high-efficiency requirement among such handhelds depends on its usage. For instance, currently, the companies offering the technology are looking at 5-10W of the X-ray source, alternatively, with a scanning area requiring huge space to be scanned and sustained scanning for longer durations. However, high cost and need for ergonomically designed equipment drive the market. The cost of the equipment is significantly higher due to exceptional and proprietary advantages and the presence of a consolidated market. The vendors are less, and the technology is new. The ergonomic design of the product is still not standardized. The current dimensions and weight of the product are still not appropriate for personnel to hold on for a longer duration.Further, amid the COVID-19 crisis, Scanna MSC has been leading the distribution of MINI Z in the United Kingdom. Similarly, Viken is vying to extend its sales by offering CBP to enhance scanning technology at southern borderland ports. However, the deployment of the same is expected to be completed by July- August 2020Also, several manufacturers have switched efforts to provide PPE for public safety and to those on the frontlines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The vendors of non-intrusive, handhelds are witnessing a surge in law enforcement needs for performing their daily duties. In response, Viken Detection has aggressively made available its HBI-120 in the United Kingdom, along with its accessories for reliable deep scans and under-vehicle scans. Key Market Trends Customs and Border Protection Accounts for Significant Market ShareThe custom and border protection (CBP) organizations are some of the prominent end-users of handheld backscatter X-ray devices. The increasing occurrence of drugs, currency, explosives, arms, ammunition, and illicit trading of endangered species specimens, among other materials, is increasing worldwide. It is essential to look out for unreachable areas to scan or scrutinize the vehicle to stop this trading. Thus, handheld backscatter X-ray devices play a crucial role in identifying these vehicles to prevent these trades and improve national security. Asia-Pacific to Hold Significant Market GrowthThe region houses Nutech as the leading manufacturer for the production of Handheld backscatter. However, with the region's increased investments in technology and public safety, the adoption of the same has significant potential.Overall, the Asia-pacific region is expected to provide the most significant opportunities for the vendors in the region. With limited players housed in the region, the barriers to entry may be limited; however, the vendors would have to be backed by significant use-cases in order to win the government contracts. Competitive LandscapeThe Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market is majorly consolidated. Still, many players in the market are dedicating their R&D efforts to capture un-explored domains that are expected to cater to significant rivalry in the coming period. It is the same case with geographical expansion. Many companies are establishing an international presence, especially in countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, which is likely to provide several opportunities. Key players are Rapiscan Systems Inc. (a part of OSI Sytems Inc.), Viken Detection (formerly Heuresis Inc.), etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3 Go-to-Market Strategy (Product-Market Fit, Audience/Buyer Personas, Competitive Landscape, Sales Strategies)4.4 Market Drivers4.4.1 Increasing Need for Highly Efficient and Easy-to-use Scanning Systems4.5 Market Challenges4.5.1 High Cost and Need for Ergonomically Designed Equipment 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 End User5.1.1 Customs and Border Protection5.1.2 Law Enforcement5.1.3 Critical Infrastructure5.1.4 Military and Defense5.1.5 Other End Users5.2 Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part of OSI Systems Inc.)6.1.2 Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.)6.1.3 Nutech Company Limited 7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS AND FUTURE OF THE MARKETFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rff85g

